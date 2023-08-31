 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: Downtown Athletic Grubb

Huskies support Penix in pursuit of trophies

By andrewberg7
/ new
NCAA Football: Colorado at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve Dotted everywhere, man

I’ve Dotted everywhere, man

Crossed the deserts bare, man

I’ve breathed the mountain air, man

Of travel I’ve had my share, man

I’ve Dotted everywhere

  • I used to write Wednesday Dots, then I wrote Monday Dots. Now I write Thursday Dots: the greatest Dots of all. Speaking of the greats, Mike Vorel looks at how UW is supporting Michael Penix in his Heisman campaign. It has been a while since UW has had a true Heisman Trophy candidate, so it’s fun to see the program going all out with bus advertisements, AI heatmaps, and other creative ways to draw attention to the QB.

  • One of the 30-Day Countdown pieces we do each year is a game-by-game prediction for every UW game of the season. Christian Caple beat us to the punch with his own predictions for the year. Even if Caple ends up being right, I will make a few changes in our picks to ensure we’re sufficiently different.

  • Normally, the loss of a clear #1 on the depth chart shortly before the start of the season would be cause for panic. When Cameron Davis went down, the UW RB room still appeared to have enough talent and depth to produce and contribute. Dawgman got comments from RB Coach Lee Marks, who remains confident in his players heading into Week 1.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...