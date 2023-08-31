Thursday Dots: Downtown Athletic Grubb

I’ve Dotted everywhere, man
I’ve Dotted everywhere, man
Crossed the deserts bare, man
I’ve breathed the mountain air, man
Of travel I’ve had my share, man
I’ve Dotted everywhere
- I used to write Wednesday Dots, then I wrote Monday Dots. Now I write Thursday Dots: the greatest Dots of all. Speaking of the greats, Mike Vorel looks at how UW is supporting Michael Penix in his Heisman campaign. It has been a while since UW has had a true Heisman Trophy candidate, so it’s fun to see the program going all out with bus advertisements, AI heatmaps, and other creative ways to draw attention to the QB.
- One of the 30-Day Countdown pieces we do each year is a game-by-game prediction for every UW game of the season. Christian Caple beat us to the punch with his own predictions for the year. Even if Caple ends up being right, I will make a few changes in our picks to ensure we’re sufficiently different.
- Normally, the loss of a clear #1 on the depth chart shortly before the start of the season would be cause for panic. When Cameron Davis went down, the UW RB room still appeared to have enough talent and depth to produce and contribute. Dawgman got comments from RB Coach Lee Marks, who remains confident in his players heading into Week 1.
- Some fun Husky news from the alumni section: the Minnesota Vikings picked up the recently waived Myles Gaskin to fill out their own RB room. The move reunites Gaskin with his backfield partner Jake Browning, though it’s unlikely they would ever see the field at the same time.
- More on our NFL Dawgs around cut-down time: Dan Raley from SI tracks all of the moves involving former Huskies on NFL rosters.
YouTube Premiere in 4k:https://t.co/AYarRD3zlQ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 31, 2023
Gone fishin'...for compliments #GoHuskies x @UW_Football #Penix4Heisman x @themikepenix pic.twitter.com/3dBIumdQ6y— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 31, 2023
Husky Football Legends returned to Montlake throughout the preseason. Powerful messages to the team delivered by former captains Jake Locker, Isaiah Stanback (@IamSTANBACK), and @JordanReffett. pic.twitter.com/PviAA6RiHq— Cam Elisara (@CoachElisara) August 30, 2023
George Kliavkoff, on his way out of the CFP meeting, said he’s focused on the future. Asked what the future holds for him: “The Pac-12 winning a national championship this year.”— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 30, 2023
Loading comments...