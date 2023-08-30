All We Hear Is Purple Podcast: We Made It!

After months of idle speculation, the day has come. TV deals and conference alignment can sit on the sidelines for the next few months. It's time for football.

Coach B and Andrew Berg talk about the upcoming Boise State matchup. Andy Avalos will have the Broncos ready on defense; will it create confusion for an inexperienced interior offensive line? On the other side of the ball, the Dawgs will face a run-heavy scheme. Coach gives his point of view on how the Huskies will try to keep them off schedule.

The rest of the conference plays this weekend, too. Andrew and Coach discuss USC’s week 0 performance and the biggest games on the slate for week 1.

As always, thanks for listening and Go Dawgs.