Wednesday Dots: Dubs Dash

“Something inside me has always been there, but now it’s awake.” — (Rey, The Last Jedi)

The Dawgs were awaken last year by Kalen DeBoer. What does he have in store for this year?

Football Dots

Dubs is getting ready for Saturday’s opener.

Game week prep! I can't wait to zoom out onto the field on Saturday! — Dubs (@DubsUW) August 28, 2023

The Huskies will get a chance to show everyone starting Saturday.

This is the QB that UW will be facing on Saturday.

Taylen Green has an absolute cannon

— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) August 28, 2023

And speaking of Boise State, UW Dawg Pound’s Mark Schafer answered some questions on the SB Nation site for Mountain West football. He talks about the loss of Cam Davis, what makes Michael Penix Jr. stand out, replacing the starters on the offensive line, UW’s defense, and has a score prediction.

It should be an almost-full stadium on Saturday.

Per UW, the Huskies are on pace to distribute 66-68k tickets for the season opener against Boise State on Saturday. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 29, 2023

247Sports has an interview with CB Jabbar Muhammad as he gets ready for his first game as a Husky.

Despite being together for 5 years, including being roommates, Alphonzo Tuputala and Edefuan Ulofoshio haven’t started a game together; that should change on Saturday.

Dennis Dodd at CBS has UW as an underrated team and Michael Penix Jr. as the Heisman winner. https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/2023-college-football-playoff-predictions-expert-picks-most-overrated-and-underrated-teams/

Michael Penix Jr. has some official NIL merch for sale at Simply Seattle.

Michael is back with Simply Seattle for 2023! Go check out @themikepenix official NIL merch - available online now! — simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) August 29, 2023

Could we watch the Dawgs play in their bowl game while in a movie theatre? ESPN will be broadcasting some bowl games and some ACC games this year in movie theatres.

Pro Dawgs

Unfortunately several Dawgs were cut from their NFL teams yesterday. Dawgman has a running list. Players that were released include:

Some may get picked up by other teams for their practice squad, so they may not be done yet.

UW Athletics

Celsius (Fitness Drinks) will be partnering with UW’s athletic department (along with some other athletic departments). And they have NIL deals with some college athletes, including Michael Penix Jr. https://www.on3.com/nil/news/celsius-energy-bo-nix-michael-penix-blake-corum-nil-deal-college-football-marketing/

UW Athletics is accepting sporting goods for the Boys & Girls Club at the game this weekend and at the women’s soccer game on Sunday.

Giving back to the community



Be on the lookout for the Boys & Girls Club collection point outside Husky Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 2 (ahead of the @UW_Football game) and Sunday, Sept. 3 (ahead of the @UW_WSoccer match) to drop off youth sporting goods!#GoHuskies — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 29, 2023

From UW Women’s Volleyball, May Pertofsky had a good week: