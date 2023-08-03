Thursday Dots: Honestly what are we even doing

Gotta say, I picked a really good time to do a mini-tour in Europe and then go to the Edinburgh Fringe to do nothing but watch like three comedy shows a day. It's almost like all this realignment bullcrap is just some fever dream that I get to ignore because that's not a space-time continuum I inhabit, nor is it one I'm interested in inhabiting anytime soon. Highly recommend it.
What's that, you don't care? You want some dots? Sure? Yeah sure fair enough, here ya go.
So, there's this:
A group of Big Ten presidents have begun exploratory discussions on expansion in light of Pac 12 uncertainty, industry sources tell Yahoo Sports.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 2, 2023
Focus is on possibly adding Oregon and Washington to move to 18 members or Cal and Stanford to reach 20. https://t.co/0kJj4twFdq
But there's also a whole bunch of unknowable caveats at this point, which Matt Brown goes over better than anyone:
- If you read one thing on expansion, let it be this very insightful, informative, and in-the-know piece by him on Extra Points.
- Secondly, let it be this by Pat Forde, about just why and how this whole thing is soulless destruction.
Contained therein:
Here’s the money paragraph: pic.twitter.com/S5zjCv0p2x— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) August 3, 2023
On separate notes:
Aaaaaand we’re back pic.twitter.com/SWJtz5fMpY— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023
Kalen DeBoer's full comments on Colorado, the state of the Pac-12 and the linear vs. streaming debate: pic.twitter.com/Z5ZSPbAtPh— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023
DeBoer called redshirt freshman center Parker Brailsford "a phenomenal football player" and said they'd feel very comfortable with him playing. He's currently backing up senior Matteo Mele.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023
Officially an edge:
Voi Tunuufi, UW’s newest edge pic.twitter.com/z7OmmnUCWs— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023
The Dawgs head to Europe this month! ✈️— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) August 2, 2023
https://t.co/l1FS8Pba7B#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/sratlkHvH8
Huskies who landed major publication All-@Pac12 picks coming into 2023 pic.twitter.com/yuhVho330M— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 2, 2023
It is so deeply B1G for the decision makers in that league to— Richard Johnson (@RJ_cfb) August 2, 2023
-put the pac-12 on life support
-watch it potentially die
-claim they didn't want to be the one that actually killed it while figuring out what they'll do at the funeral and wake https://t.co/yQ3QN4N1lE
Some feelings I agree with:
What's really depressing is how TV networks have essentially convinced fans that their schools getting more TV money is more important than anything that's in their actual, own best interests.— Mister Hot Balls (Plural) ☄️☄️ (@MisterHotBalls) August 2, 2023
Tuition keeps sky rocketing. Ticket prices keep going up. Donation demands get… https://t.co/QoADtsDBRG
Oh and larry scott ill see you in hell— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) August 3, 2023
Do good things, or whatever.
Loading comments...