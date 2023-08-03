Thursday Dots: Honestly what are we even doing

Gotta say, I picked a really good time to do a mini-tour in Europe and then go to the Edinburgh Fringe to do nothing but watch like three comedy shows a day. It's almost like all this realignment bullcrap is just some fever dream that I get to ignore because that's not a space-time continuum I inhabit, nor is it one I'm interested in inhabiting anytime soon. Highly recommend it.

A group of Big Ten presidents have begun exploratory discussions on expansion in light of Pac 12 uncertainty, industry sources tell Yahoo Sports.



Focus is on possibly adding Oregon and Washington to move to 18 members or Cal and Stanford to reach 20. https://t.co/0kJj4twFdq — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 2, 2023

But there's also a whole bunch of unknowable caveats at this point, which Matt Brown goes over better than anyone:

Kalen DeBoer's full comments on Colorado, the state of the Pac-12 and the linear vs. streaming debate: pic.twitter.com/Z5ZSPbAtPh — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023

DeBoer called redshirt freshman center Parker Brailsford "a phenomenal football player" and said they'd feel very comfortable with him playing. He's currently backing up senior Matteo Mele. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023

Voi Tunuufi, UW’s newest edge pic.twitter.com/z7OmmnUCWs — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023

Huskies who landed major publication All-@Pac12 picks coming into 2023 pic.twitter.com/yuhVho330M — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 2, 2023

It is so deeply B1G for the decision makers in that league to



-put the pac-12 on life support

-watch it potentially die

-claim they didn't want to be the one that actually killed it while figuring out what they'll do at the funeral and wake https://t.co/yQ3QN4N1lE — Richard Johnson (@RJ_cfb) August 2, 2023

What's really depressing is how TV networks have essentially convinced fans that their schools getting more TV money is more important than anything that's in their actual, own best interests.



Tuition keeps sky rocketing. Ticket prices keep going up. Donation demands get… https://t.co/QoADtsDBRG — Mister Hot Balls (Plural) ☄️☄️ (@MisterHotBalls) August 2, 2023

Oh and larry scott ill see you in hell — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) August 3, 2023

