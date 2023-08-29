 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Game on

Game Week is here and the first official Depth Chart has been released.

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Oregon State at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times takes a look at the rise of Parker Brailsford on the depth chart.

  • Dawgman also released a Recruiting Blog and look at a few top targets.

  • Game Notes for the Boise State Game this Saturday.

  • It’s getting close!

  • FanNation ranks 9 new starters this year and their potential impact.

  • Ryan Grub lands at #6 on Bruce Feldman’s list of most intriguing Assistant Coaches.

