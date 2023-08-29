Tuesday Dots: Game on

Football Dots
- Christian Caple takes a look at the updated Washington Huskies Depth Chart as well as notes from the Coaches Weekly Press Conference before the Opening Matchup vs. Boise State this Saturday.
- Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times takes a look at the rise of Parker Brailsford on the depth chart.
On Parker Brailsford’s starting ascension and other details from UW’s season-opening depth chart: https://t.co/Bo8dxU10kC— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 28, 2023
- Dawgman has the full Audio/Quotes of the Coach’s Press Conference Monday Afternoon. You can also watch the Press Conference here.
FULL AUDIO/QUOTES: Here's everything @KalenDeBoer said ahead of @UW_Football's 2023 season opener versus Boise State at Husky Stadium. @Dawgman247 (VIP) https://t.co/PwJzQ4AgTP— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) August 28, 2023
- Dawgman also released a Recruiting Blog and look at a few top targets.
We've got new info on some of @UW_Football's top targets including a 2024 prospect who has booked an official visit for week two in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @jackmccauley_ @aaronwbeach #GoHuskies #PurpleReignhttps://t.co/GdGKJfDVrs— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) August 28, 2023
- Game Notes for the Boise State Game this Saturday.
UW's game notes for the Boise State game have been posted to https://t.co/ly2ZOsRiLE— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) August 28, 2023
- It’s getting close!
Game Week 1 … WE BAAACCCCKKK— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 29, 2023
☔️ #USvsUS x @_DevinCulp_ pic.twitter.com/wIZsiWJVmw
- Listen to Michael Penix on KJR with Softy Mahler and Dick Fain here.
.@UW_Football's @themikepenix joins @Softykjr and @dickfain NOW on KJR thanks to @TacoTimeNW!— 93.3 KJR (@933KJR) August 28, 2023
- FanNation ranks 9 new starters this year and their potential impact.
- FanNation ranks 9 new starters this year and their potential impact.
The UW potentially has 9 new starters, though a couple are old starters. We rank their potential impact.https://t.co/18Z03RMzYe— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) August 28, 2023
- Ryan Grub lands at #6 on Bruce Feldman’s list of most intriguing Assistant Coaches.
Can Garrett Riley put some sizzle back in the Clemson offense? How does the Air Raid work in Madison? Is Kentucky primed to get cranked up again? Our look at the 30 most intriguing assistant coaches heading into the 2023 season:https://t.co/6D4ZK9Wdpv— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 29, 2023
