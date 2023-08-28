Monday Dots: Start Yr Engines

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
We are now in-season, with the first opponent of 2023 coming to Montlake this Saturday — a good ol’ 12.30pm kickoff vs the Broncos of Boise State.
- Ethan Kilbreath of the UW Daily spoke with the sports editor of Boise State’s student newspaper The Arbiter to get the dish on this Broncos team.
- With the loss of RB Cam Davis, Dan Raley breaks down the rest of the running backs and ranks them in expected depth-chart order. Says Ryan Grubb: “I’m wanting to see some separation, to be honest, and I haven’t seen anybody separate yet..”
- Kate Shefte from Seattle Times reports on “UW’s Elijah Jackson not taking starting cornerback spot for granted: ‘I haven’t done anything yet’”
- Eight writers from the Athletic pick which teams will make the CFP. UW and USC get a few nods. Oregon, Utah, and the rest get doodly-squat.
- Also from The Athletic: “College football’s three new clock rules for 2023 and how they’ll change your Saturdays”
- Hey SDSU, save this for when you’re in the Pac-12,, uh never mind.
One Shining Moment pic.twitter.com/ipV019xuOv— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 27, 2023
- I love that Alex Grinch is somehow tied to Lincoln Riley’s hip.
The 2023 USC defense pic.twitter.com/eeZpbrRE53— Buckeye Fett™ (@BuckeyeFett) August 27, 2023
A dominant Dawgs dub on Montlake! pic.twitter.com/evuTcq6rzI— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) August 27, 2023
Huskies sweep!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) August 26, 2023
Madi Endsley leads the Dawgs with 1⃣2⃣ kills on a .5⃣5⃣0⃣ attack percentage as the Huskies finish the opening weekend with a 2-1 record.#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/EvFDQRECzI
Go Dawgs!!
