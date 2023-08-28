 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Start Yr Engines

Football season is here Yes it is

By CollinOM
Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

We are now in-season, with the first opponent of 2023 coming to Montlake this Saturday — a good ol’ 12.30pm kickoff vs the Broncos of Boise State.

  • Hey SDSU, save this for when you’re in the Pac-12,, uh never mind.

  • I love that Alex Grinch is somehow tied to Lincoln Riley’s hip.

Go Dawgs!!

