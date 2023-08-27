 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Recruiting Roundup: More Husky Commits Shine On The Field

Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Some Husky Commits Shining On The Field

By Aaronsieverkropp
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Washington Spring Game Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff has been busy preparing the team for next weekends opener (and recruiting has been fairly quiet). The majority of Husky commits have seen their senior seasons kick off.

4 star edge Noah Carter from Centennial HS, AZ had a good game in his teams opening game (oddly enough they were playing Desert Edge- home of one time Husky target Deshawn Warner). Carter, who plays both ways, had a rushing touchdown and a couple sacks in his teams game. Carter is a very intriguing prospect who has the length and quickness to be a disruptive force on the edge (he is currently rated as the 20th best edge in the country and should continue to see his ranking rise).

4 star offensive lineman Paki Finau from Oak Hills HS, CA has also seen his season kick off (he’s had 2 games already). So far his team has won both games and the rushing attack has been excellent (lead by the blocking of Finau who is opening running lanes up). Finau, who is currently the highest rated commit in the class, has the ability to play multiple positions for the Huskies once he heads to campus.

3 star quarterback Dermaricus Davis from Etiwanda HS, CA has also kicked off his season and has a couple of good games. Rated as the 29th best quarterback in the country Davis has shown his ability to score on the ground and air it out to his teammates to lead his team down the field. Listed at 6’4” and around 190 pounds, Davis has the frame that the Huskies appear to be targeting in their QB’s.

As recruiting ramps up I will make sure post updates here and as always follow me @asieverkropp.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...