Recruiting Roundup: More Husky Commits Shine On The Field

4 star edge Noah Carter from Centennial HS, AZ had a good game in his teams opening game (oddly enough they were playing Desert Edge- home of one time Husky target Deshawn Warner). Carter, who plays both ways, had a rushing touchdown and a couple sacks in his teams game. Carter is a very intriguing prospect who has the length and quickness to be a disruptive force on the edge (he is currently rated as the 20th best edge in the country and should continue to see his ranking rise).

#TeamAZV #AZPreps365 After nothing beyond a couple deep passes in the @Cehsfootball jets 65 yards in less than two minutes. Manna 15 yards to Noah Carter. Tony Greer dashes for 24. ⬇️ It looked like @3noahcarter scored on the fly sweep. But forced out at 4. Ricky Munoz 4 TD 7-0 pic.twitter.com/Cpw2DrwKx1 — Richard Smith (@RsmithYWV) August 26, 2023

4 star offensive lineman Paki Finau from Oak Hills HS, CA has also seen his season kick off (he’s had 2 games already). So far his team has won both games and the rushing attack has been excellent (lead by the blocking of Finau who is opening running lanes up). Finau, who is currently the highest rated commit in the class, has the ability to play multiple positions for the Huskies once he heads to campus.

3 star quarterback Dermaricus Davis from Etiwanda HS, CA has also kicked off his season and has a couple of good games. Rated as the 29th best quarterback in the country Davis has shown his ability to score on the ground and air it out to his teammates to lead his team down the field. Listed at 6’4” and around 190 pounds, Davis has the frame that the Huskies appear to be targeting in their QB’s.

First Game Back pic.twitter.com/PKdlbsEJpx — Jaden Landrum (@JadenLandrum8) August 20, 2023

