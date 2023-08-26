Week 0 College Football Saturday Open Thread

College football is back. And if you’re desperate for any college football game no matter how bad it is, have I got good news for you. There’s no good college football game today.

Or is there? Because the beauty of college football is that just about any game (except for maybe Alabama versus The Citadel) has the potential to become a good game.

If you want to talk about any of the games going on, this is your place to keep track.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

11:30 AM: Navy vs. #13 Notre Dame (Dublin, Ireland), NBC

DraftKings Betting Line: Notre Dame -20.5

Last year saw a different set of teams that start with “N” play their opener in Dublin when Northwestern upset Nebraska for the Wildcats’ only win of the season. And somehow things only went downhill from there.

Now we get to see how the Irish do playing against a Navy team that has a new head coach for the first time in a long time after Ken Niumatalolo departs following 15 years in charge of the Midshipmen. You would expect Notre Dame to roll in this one but the triple option can do tricky things. Even though rule changes have made it really difficult to run the system which is why Army is largely abandoning it.

4:00 PM: Ohio at San Diego State, FS1

DraftKings Betting Line: San Diego State -2

We’ll see if the Aztecs can get back to being regular contenders for the Mountain West title after a few down years. Ohio has star QB Kurtis Rourke starting after it was uncertain he would be available following an ACL tear last season. It’s not crazy to think the Bobcats are contenders in the MAC with a healthy Rourke and can spring the upset in San Diego.

5:00 PM: San Jose State at #6 USC, Pac-12 Networks

DraftKings Betting Line: USC -31

This is the only Pac-12 (for now) game of the day as Caleb Williams starts his Heisman defense playing at home against SJSU. If you want to get a sneak peak of what should be one of if not the toughest game Washington has this season, then check this one out.

