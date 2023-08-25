 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Next Back Up

Dillon Johnson will try to help fill the void left by Cam Davis’ injury, and Men’s Soccer plus Volleyball get started

By Max Vrooman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 24 Mississippi State at Ole Miss Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

Tomorrow brings us college football. We are so close.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • The Husky Volleyball season is officially underway and UW took the first set of the season against UTEP shortly ago. Washington’s first streamed game will be this afternoon against Southeastern Louisiana at 4:30p on ESPN+.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...