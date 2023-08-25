Friday Dots: Next Back Up

Football Dots
Tomorrow brings us college football. We are so close.
- Christian Caple profiles RB Dillon Johnson who takes on an even more pivotal role with the recent season-ending injury to presumptive starter Cam Davis.
- Mike Vorel goes through his UW football notebook including the rise of OL Parker Brailsford who continues to push for major reps.
- Dawgman spoke with long snapper Jaden Green who has had a quiet career after his first career snap (an OSU touchdown) and that’s exactly how UW wants it.
- Former Husky QB Sam Huard was named a captain at Cal Poly.
- Our own Gabey Lucas appeared on the Hooks & Runs podcast.
167 - College Football Preview: It's All an Arms Race w/ Gabey Lucas. @Gabeynotgabby joined us this week to discuss college football, the realignment blues and life after the Pac-12.https://t.co/9yHLzrauPc— Hooks & Runs Podcast (@thehooksandruns) August 25, 2023
- Some tough cognitive dissonance for Husky fans. ESPN’s updated mock draft came out and they have Washington with a pair of 1st round picks, Rome Odunze going 20th and Bralen Trice going 31st overall.
- Meanwhile, draft guru Dane Brugler at The Athletic had his top-50 big board to start the season and Odunze is 45th while Trice is 49th. ESPN more optimistic on UW?
Washington Athletics Dots
- The Husky Volleyball season is officially underway and UW took the first set of the season against UTEP shortly ago. Washington’s first streamed game will be this afternoon against Southeastern Louisiana at 4:30p on ESPN+.
A season-opening Game Day so nice we'll do it twice!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) August 25, 2023
Hammond, LA
UTEP
⏰ 8am PT
https://t.co/iwFelOErJG
Southeastern Louisiana
⏰ 4:30pm PT
https://t.co/iwFelOErJG
ESPN+ (https://t.co/CBbcGFPad3)#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/mjhAH7gF1o
- Husky men’s soccer had their season opener last night and notched a 2-0 shutout of South Florida. Bryan Iliohan scored both goals for the Dawgs.
ANOTHER ONE— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) August 25, 2023
Bryan with his second goal of the night!
UW 2, USF 0
Pac-12 Washington
https://t.co/at0mn4Z4Hd#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/63WK2yZOvZ
- Washington women’s soccer got off to a tough start to their home schedule this year falling to #14 Santa Clara by a score of 5-1.
- Dawgman spoke with women’s basketball coach Tina Langley about the upcoming season as the Huskies look to build on a deep NIT run.
- That upcoming team won’t include top German recruit Annika Soltau who signed with a German pro team for next season and won’t enroll until 2024-25 at the earliest.
Loading comments...