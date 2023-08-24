Thursday Dots: Sports Back.

Would you like some dots? No? Well turn away now bud because you're about to get dots'd in the face.

Exhibit A:

In case you missed it, Mark chatted with the one and only Damon Huard, who has lots of interesting memories and insights.

He also wonders about if and how Parker Brailsford's impressive fall camp could affect the offensive line.

Oh, and if you aren't subscribed to On Montlake, here's another data point in “Why that's a stupid idea to not be” as Christian Caple talks to Chris Petersen about the now open AD job (which Pete, predictably and reasonably, has no interest in).

No big surprise, but UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said today that Elijah Jackson has locked up a starting cornerback spot, opposite Jabbar Muhammad. I’d expect some combination of Davon Banks and Thaddeus Dixon to be the next guys in. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 23, 2023

Aaaand we have sports back:

Another day, another Locked On Huskies! Tune in as @rtomashoff34 and @LarsHanson discuss Washington's secondary and why it's the Huskies' most important defensive unit!

Subscribe: https://t.co/JMjiEswVSs

Watch: https://t.co/sUMnEnNOyt pic.twitter.com/w5u7zEKq8H — Locked On Huskies (@LockedOnHuskies) August 24, 2023

HUSKY NATION You provide the home field advantage



See you next Saturday!#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/wGao5zFlK1 — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 23, 2023

FOR ANDREWWWW

This… might be the greatest email I’ve ever gotten. pic.twitter.com/UqnjF31fsn — Justin King (@JustinKing) August 23, 2023

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.