Wednesday Dots: Captains Named

Football Dots
- Hard to argue the choices:
Excited for these leaders of our team were chosen by their teammates to be our 2023 captains! Congratulations gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/77rSXTZVRh— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) August 23, 2023
- The moment it all happened:
Great moments… Congrats fellas‼️ https://t.co/Zt81obtg1a pic.twitter.com/VyAJ7U53nR— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 23, 2023
- Christian Caple writes more about the Cohen departure to USC, including some thoughts from Kalen DeBoer on what he’s looking for in the next AD.
- Mike Vorel at The Seattle Times also spoke with Kalen DeBoer on his role in the AD search.
- Jon Wilner’s Pac-12 preview, in which he picks UW as his champion.
- A Boise State preview from our friends at Mountain West Connection. The Huskies play Boise in 10 days!
- Dawgman continues their countdown series with famous #10s in Husky Football lore.
