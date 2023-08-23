30-Day Countdown, Day 10- Husky Prop Bets

For someone who has never actually placed a legitimate bet on a sports event I’m still probably in the 99th percentile in following sports gambling. Therefore coming up with imaginary prop bets is right down my alley.

If you really want to play along then write in the comments how you would divide up your money if you were given a free $100 credit at the UWDP sportsbook and are obligated to put at least $10 on each wager.

For those unfamiliar with general sports betting terms, the minus or plus next to the number speaks to how much money you would win. For example if the choice you go with is (+200) then it means you would win $200 by betting $100 (get your $100 back plus another $200). Meanwhile a bet of (-150) would signify that you would have to bet $150 in order to win $100 (get your $150 back plus another $100 for $250 total).

And if you want to bet real money instead of funny money (and don’t live in the state of Washington you can check out DraftKings who is the official sportsbook partner of UW Dawg Pound.

Poll How many Husky true freshmen will NOT redshirt this season? Over 2.5 (+125)

Under 2.5 (-150) vote view results 79% Over 2.5 (+125) (82 votes)

20% Under 2.5 (-150) (21 votes) 103 votes total Vote Now

It should once again be very difficult for true freshmen to break through and play more than 4 games on this roster given how many Huskies turned down the draft. There are a few candidates. If Giles Jackson does in fact redshirt then there might be a few snaps available for a receiver such as Taeshaun Lyons, Rashid Williams, or Keith Reynolds. It appears Tybo Rogers is now un-suspended and the missed camp time may be too much to overcome but Cam Davis’ injury opens up reps at the running back spot.

On the back end of the defense it would not be a surprise to see any of the corners such as Caleb Presley, Curley Reed, or Leroy Bryant forced into action with an injury or two. A linebacker such as Deven Bryant also could necessitate the coaches get him into the game.

Last year we saw Jayvon Parker and Jaivion Green unexpectedly play major roles as true freshmen despite a small overall class. Will we see similar this year?

Poll Who will score the longest Husky TD from scrimmage this season? Rome Odunze (+200)

Jalen McMillan (+200)

Ja’Lynn Polk (+400)

Dillon Johnson (+500)

Will Nixon (+750)

Other (+300) vote view results 24% Rome Odunze (+200) (31 votes)

32% Jalen McMillan (+200) (40 votes)

30% Ja’Lynn Polk (+400) (38 votes)

4% Dillon Johnson (+500) (6 votes)

1% Will Nixon (+750) (2 votes)

6% Other (+300) (8 votes) 125 votes total Vote Now

Last season the leading vote getter ended up being Giles Jackson from people who didn’t read the FROM SCRIMMAGE part of the prompt. The second place vote getter was Jalen McMillan and he did in fact house the longest TD with an 84-yarder against FCS Portland State.

The leading trio of receivers are definitely the favorites to start out the season. Sadly, I had to adjust the odds this morning to remove Cam Davis from consideration and bump up the chances for Dillon Johnson or Will Nixon. Taking Other in this one gives you options such as: Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, Daniyel Ngata, Richard Newton, and Sam Adams II among others (or Giles Jackson if he doesn’t redshirt).

Poll How many net sacks will UW get versus give up? (+ number means Husky defense sacks opponents more than Husky O-line/QB give up) +30 or more (+400)

+20-29 (+150)

+0-19 (+300)

Less than zero (+750) vote view results 13% +30 or more (+400) (15 votes)

50% +20-29 (+150) (55 votes)

32% +0-19 (+300) (36 votes)

3% Less than zero (+750) (4 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

This might appear slightly complicated but it’s not. Last year the UW defense sacked opposing QBs 37 times. Meanwhile, the Husky O-line gave up 7 sacks. That made for a +30 differential which was one of the best in the nation. Back in the disaster year of 2021, the Huskies were sacked 21 times and only brought down the quarterback 17 times for a net of -4.

It stands to reason that replacing the interior of the offensive line might result in the Huskies giving up more sacks than they did a year ago. On defense the team also has to replace 1st team all-conference edge Jeremiah Martin and his 8.5 sacks. Then again, Michael Penix Jr. and these receivers have an extra year in the system and he might be even better at evading pressure that does come. And if Washington’s secondary is much improved it will provide more time for the Husky pass rush to get home.

Poll How many wins will Washington have this season over future Big Ten teams? (Regular and Postseason) 0 (+500)

1 (+250)

2 (+125)

3+ (+250) vote view results 2% 0 (+500) (3 votes)

17% 1 (+250) (19 votes)

49% 2 (+125) (53 votes)

29% 3+ (+250) (32 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Washington has 3 games against their future conference brethren currently on the schedule and none of them easy. They’ll go to East Lansing to play Michigan State during the non-conference slate. Then the Huskies host Oregon in October before traveling to USC late in the season. There’s also the chance that Washington could play against either of those teams (or UCLA) if they make the conference championship game and they could end up squaring off against a B1G team in a NY6 bowl if they make it to that point.

Poll How many regular season games will Washington win by 14+ points? 0-1 Game (+1000)

2-3 Games (+500)

4-5 Games (+125)

6+ Games (+200) vote view results 0% 0-1 Game (+1000) (0 votes)

11% 2-3 Games (+500) (12 votes)

45% 4-5 Games (+125) (47 votes)

43% 6+ Games (+200) (45 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

Last year the answer to this one ended up being 5. The Huskies had decisive scoreboard advantages against Kent State, Portland State, Stanford, Colorado, and Washington State. It looked like Washington was going to clear that bar against Michigan State but the Spartans made a late comeback.

This year the schedule gets more challenging even if there’s a chance the team is better overall. Kent State gets replaced by Boise State. The game against MSU is on the road. UCLA gets upgraded to USC and Colorado is replaced by Utah. Getting home games against Oregon and WSU probably doesn’t negate those other changes. This is a fun one.

***

If you want to play along at the UWDP casino then take $100 fictional dollars and spread them out with at least $10 on each of the 5 props. Here’s my choices:

Under 2.5 on Freshmen Redshirting (-150): $10 to win $6.66

Other to Score Longest TD (+300): $30 to win $90

+0-19 Net Sacks (+300): $20 to win $60

2 Big Ten Wins (+125): $20 to win $25

2-3 Games by 14+ Points +500: $20 to win $100

Combined Total: $100 to win $281.66

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.