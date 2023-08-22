Tuesday Dots: On The Move

Football Dots
- Christian Caple looks into the departure of Former Washington Huskies AD Jen Cohen after announcing the surprising move to USC after 25 years at Washington.
- Mike Vorel covers the Jen Cohen announcement and looks at what’s next for the University of Washington.
BREAKING: UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen is leaving to accept the same job at USC, according to multiple reports on Monday. https://t.co/4OXcqPah9l— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 21, 2023
- Matt Calkins looks at Jen Cohen’s mostly highs and lows during her time at Washington.
Jen Cohen's record on Montlake may not have been perfect, but it is one to be praised as she leaves for the athletic director's job at USC. @matt_Calkins column: https://t.co/kN4tsk3Bju— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 22, 2023
- Official Statement from President Ana Mari Cauce.
"We’re grateful to Jennifer Cohen for her 25 years of outstanding service to the University of Washington, including the last seven years as the Director of Athletics." Read @UW President Ana Mari Cauce's full statement regarding the departure of Jen Cohenhttps://t.co/O4PL6OkS6f— UW News (@uwnews) August 21, 2023
- The guys at Dawgman roll out an Emergency Pod to discuss the Cohen move.
EMERGENCY POD (35m): @KimGrinolds, @ScottEklund, and I react to the breaking news of @UW Athletic Director Jen Cohen to USC, why, the timing of the move, the finances, Jen's Montlake legacy, who is next in line for UW, and more. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/mvYcD4sc6N— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) August 21, 2023
- Jon Wilner takes a look at possible replacements for Jen Cohen.
The search for Jen Cohen's replacement likely will take weeks, if not months. @wilnerhotline lists some candidates who might be considered to take over as UW's next athletic director. https://t.co/A8R3J10uV6— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 21, 2023
- In other news, there is a football season around the corner and two more preseason accolades were handed out to a pair of Huskies.
AP Preseason All-America First Team @BralenTrice8 @RomeOdunze #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/wFIvwhItOH— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 21, 2023
More Dots
- The UW Men’s Basketball team played Game 2 on their foreign tour and won by the score of 73-56. Senior Keion Brooks and True Freshman Christian King led the Huskies with 16 points a piece. Sahvir Wheeler led the team with 6 assists, followed by Paul Mulcahy and Nate Calmese with 5 assists a piece.
FINAL | Dawgs open Barcelona competition with a win over Spanish All-Stars!#TougherTogether x #DawgsAbroad pic.twitter.com/xDdkp3tg01— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) August 21, 2023
- Andy Katz shares his all-time UW Basketball squad, thoughts? UCLA might have an edge
Andy Katz built his - 5️⃣ for each of the four new B1G Men's Basketball Programs.— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) August 21, 2023
How'd he do? pic.twitter.com/IOwPccpiCr
- Incoming Freshman Hana Moll already doing big things.
World Championships Finals-Bound for incoming freshman Hana Moll ❕❕— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) August 21, 2023
She vaults a new PR and new U.S. U20 Record 15-3 to advance. The medals will be up for grabs on Wednesday morning.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/2dwHsdCaG4
Loading comments...