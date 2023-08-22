 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: On The Move

An explosive off-season takes another turn as AD Jen Cohen departs for USC

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Stanford at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel covers the Jen Cohen announcement and looks at what’s next for the University of Washington.

  • Matt Calkins looks at Jen Cohen’s mostly highs and lows during her time at Washington.
  • Official Statement from President Ana Mari Cauce.

  • The guys at Dawgman roll out an Emergency Pod to discuss the Cohen move.

  • Jon Wilner takes a look at possible replacements for Jen Cohen.

  • In other news, there is a football season around the corner and two more preseason accolades were handed out to a pair of Huskies.

More Dots

  • The UW Men’s Basketball team played Game 2 on their foreign tour and won by the score of 73-56. Senior Keion Brooks and True Freshman Christian King led the Huskies with 16 points a piece. Sahvir Wheeler led the team with 6 assists, followed by Paul Mulcahy and Nate Calmese with 5 assists a piece.
  • Andy Katz shares his all-time UW Basketball squad, thoughts? UCLA might have an edge

  • Incoming Freshman Hana Moll already doing big things.

