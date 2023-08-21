 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Who’s Sore Now?

Penix’s health journey brings him back to full strength

By andrewberg7
/ new
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

  • One could argue that the only truly important story circulating in Husky fall practices has been Michael Penix’s health. Of course, many position battles and developmental stories will make a difference in the fall. Compared to the health of the Heisman-contending QB with an injury history, though, they’re all small peanuts. Perhaps Kalen Deboer is overcompensating, then, when he says that Penix had an “amazing week” at practice. Or maybe the initial story that Penix was sore from lots of throws and weightlifting was always presented faithfully.

  • Christian Caple has more, as well. He teamed up with other “realigned” media members Tyson Alger and Matt Fortuna who have paved their own college football media path when the lights went down on The Athletic for so many good writers. The trio covers conferences, Heisman campaigns, and their own feelings about the state of college football amid a hectic summer.

  • Husky Men’s Basketball is on a tour through Italy this month. Shavir Wheeler stood out in an exhibition against a French team with 16 points and an astonishing 16 assists. With shooting, length, athleticism, and versatility around Wheeler, the diminutive PG looks set to serve up assists any way they want it. the Dawgs’ lineup looks more coherent and dangerous than it has since the March Madness that earned Mike Hopkins his eternal and unbreakable contract.

  • Several Dawgs past and present are currently competing at the World Track and Field competition in Budapest, Hungary. Irish Dawg Sophie O’Sullivan continued to obliterate her own personal records with a 4:02.15 1500 meters. Sam Tanner, running for New Zealand, advanced to the semis in his own 1500m event. More Dawgs will running, jumping, and throwing another heat through the rest of the week.

  • Scott Huff spoke on the status of the offensive line competition and insisted that things are not settled going into the final weeks of preparation for the season. Huff acknowledged that Kalepo-Mele-Buelow is the assumption along the interior offensive line, but pointed out that Parker Brailsford and Geirean Hatchett continue to push for spots in the rotation or even the starting lineup. For a coach who has endured some lean years, Huff embraces the playing times challenge with open arms.

