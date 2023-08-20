Recruiting Roundup: Several Husky Commits Have Strong Opening Games In Their Senior Seasons

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The college football season is getting closer and closer to kicking off, and around the country a lot of high school football seasons kicked off this weekend. Several Husky commits had some impressive games in their debuts:

3 star wideout Justice Williams from Oaks Christian HS, CA had 2 touchdowns and over 80 yards receiving in his teams opening win. We have talked about it several times here, but Williams should see his ranking rise if he puts together another strong season (and Husky coaches are excited to get him on campus).

OAKS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL | JUSTICE. WILLIAMS. that’s the tweet (X?)



35-7 Lions lead with 4:34 left in the half. #LionPride #OneOaksChristian pic.twitter.com/8GqRZwUnWP — Oaks Christian Lions (@OaksChrstnLions) August 19, 2023

4 star wide receiver Jason Robinson from San Juan Hills HS, CA also had several big plays in his teams opening win this last weekend. Robinson, appears to be a perfect fit for a slot receiver spot, is an explosive and precise route runner who should fit perfectly in with the Husky offense once he steps on campus (it sounds like he will be graduating early and enrolling in January).

Do what u do!!

Route runners matter year in year out! ☔️ @JasonR0binsonJR @sjhhsfootball pic.twitter.com/tWHVPndy0d — Big Homie (@MrJasonRobinson) August 19, 2023

The lone husky linebacker commit, Khmori House from St John Bosco HS, CA also had a strong opening to his season and showed his ability to play all over the field, including linebacker, edge, and safety. Rated as a composite 3 star player, House is another Husky commit who should see his ranking rise this year.

Game 1 vs Liberty Highlights. pic.twitter.com/ybGw6zIiBv — Khmori House (@khmori_house) August 19, 2023

4 star offensive lineman Paki Finau from Oak Hills HS, CA also saw his senior season kick off as did 4 star safety Payton Waters who had 2 receiving touchdowns in his teams opening game (highlight not available). 3 star tight end Decker DeGraaf from Glendora HS, CA also had a touchdown in his teams opening season and he is another player that should see his ranking rise. Last year he was only able to play in 5 games due to a transfer rule, and a full season for him will show scouts what they may have missed when they evaluated him last year (common theme in the 2024 recruiting class, players who should see their recruiting rankings rise).

Husky TE commit Decker DeGraaf making an impact with his first TD of the season! Glendora won 28-24. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/bQ3hRSb1uW — Matt Steinlein (@life_of_stein) August 19, 2023

As their seasons progress I will continue to update you all on their seasons, but Husky fans should be very excited for a lot of these commits to show up on campus and to see what they can do over the next couple of years.

In other news, 4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA recently narrowed his recruitment to UW, Oregon, and Michigan State. It sounds like Oregon is the favorite as of right now, but UW will continue to monitor and evaluate Brown (UW isn’t really pushing for him right now, but if he has a strong senior season that could change).

That is all for now and as always have a great weekend Husky fans.