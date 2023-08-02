 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Gone Camping

So things are looking bleak for the Pac-12, but fall camp does start today.

By Jeff Gorman
Football Dots

  • Fall camp starts today and Ja’Lynn Polk loves food:

  • Today*

  • In case you were wondering how the Husky Stadium lighting upgrade is going:

  • More changes coming to Husky Stadium:

  • Hey that’s us!

