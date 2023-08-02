Football Dots
- Fall camp starts today and Ja’Lynn Polk loves food:
Gone campin’ … ️ pic.twitter.com/JeZ6lavyrE— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 1, 2023
Aaaaaand we’re back pic.twitter.com/SWJtz5fMpY— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023
- In case you missed the news yesterday, Pac-12 Presidents were allegedly presented with a streaming deal from Apple TV+. More news is likely to break today, but that is the latest.
Tomorrow we take the next step in our journey.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 2, 2023
- With camp underway, here’s the list of August Husky Football events, including open practices.
- In case you were wondering how the Husky Stadium lighting upgrade is going:
Out with the old (lights), in with the new (lights) pic.twitter.com/V6CxUfgPyf— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023
- More changes coming to Husky Stadium:
Just saw a Pepsi truck driving into Husky Stadium. It’s a new era, folks.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 2, 2023
Our long national nightmare is almost over. The countdown is now at 1️⃣ until...our 3️⃣0️⃣-day countdown series kicks off again.— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) August 2, 2023
- How is the current roster divided up between Petersen, Lake, and DeBoer recruits?
- This is an absolutely wild story. Iowa State QB Hunter Deckers is being accused betting on various Iowa State sports, including a football game in which he was the backup!
