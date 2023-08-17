Thursday Dots: Freaking Out

All that pressure got you down,
Has your head been spinning all around?
Feel the Dots, check the Dots,
Come on along and have a real good time
Football Dots
- Rome Odunze makes an appearance in Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” of the college players with the most freaky athleticism.
- Christian Caple talks about Odunze’s rare athleticism as well and shares some camp thoughts in his latest post at On Montlake.
- Odunze also makes this S.I. list of most intriguing non-QBs in college football this season.
- We can’t wait either coach!
️ @UWDawgPack‼️— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 16, 2023
Coach @KalenDeBoer has a message for you ahead of the @UW_Football season - We can't wait to see you!
» https://t.co/zme8JCA9hJ #GoHuskies x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/cO5gzdoxo5
- The Pac-12, historically regarded as the conference of QBs, will play its final season with a line up of signal callers as good as its ever had, writes ESPN. “The cruel irony is that while the Pac-12 is a business failure more than anything else, the product it has going into 2023 should be as valuable as any in college football.”
- The LA Times Pac-12 post-mortem highlights what they consider the four pivotal moments that caused the collapse. This excerpt might be interesting to UW fans:
https://t.co/2zaV9VcIVk pic.twitter.com/1tvjw1KN8i— Greg Flugaur (@flugempire) August 16, 2023
- For all you vintage Husky gear nerds:
IT’S HERE! The Don James Hat is available NOW on our site!— simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) August 17, 2023
Fitteds, Snapbacks, & Dad Hats:https://t.co/1SGfOl4w2O pic.twitter.com/3K3Ksao3W0
