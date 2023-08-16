 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Lombardin’

Plus a familiar face returns home.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
NCAA Football: Washington at California Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hello, sorry for the late dots, I was busy staying up late writing the podcast blurb and some other crap and *dramatic Jean-Ralphio voice* guess who subsequently slept innnnnnn! (It's me. That's the answer.)

Anyways, to the dots, which we're going for quality over quantity today:

And c'mon, look how pretty:

Alumni and new coach Victoria Hayward:

Lastly, any students or young creative types, if you're interested:

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...