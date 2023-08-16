Wednesday Dots: Lombardin’

Hello, sorry for the late dots, I was busy staying up late writing the podcast blurb and some other crap and *dramatic Jean-Ralphio voice* guess who subsequently slept innnnnnn! (It's me. That's the answer.)
Anyways, to the dots, which we're going for quality over quantity today:
- Christian Caple has some observations from yesterday's fall camp.
And c'mon, look how pretty:
Fall camp keeps rolling on! It is a perfect day for some football!— Jack Norris (@jack_enorris) August 15, 2023
Unless you don’t like it hot. pic.twitter.com/dLLM0P5nY8
Alumni and new coach Victoria Hayward:
"The way that you are able to learn the game and really be a student of the game and grow within this program is second to none." - @VictoriaHayward#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/MzYW1zMUvu— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) August 15, 2023
2️⃣ dawgs on the @LombardiAward watch list #USvsUS #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/qLkvMJ1ul5— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 16, 2023
Michael Penix Jr. to Devin Culp … and Ryan Grubb claims a victim pic.twitter.com/el7nDglKlp— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 15, 2023
Awesome day so far visiting @UW_Football!— Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) August 15, 2023
Initial thoughts…
- Unbelievably beautiful setting / campus / stadium
- Mike Penix Jr. is elite
- The intensity is off the charts
Interviews with @themikepenix & @KalenDeBoer coming soon on @NextUpWithAdam! pic.twitter.com/0fCCiWqPY8
♂️ ️ pic.twitter.com/PRqUEwwsx7— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 15, 2023
Lastly, any students or young creative types, if you're interested:
INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY WITH @UW_Football ‼️— Lucas Radostitz (@lucas_rad4) August 16, 2023
Looking for Seattle area creatives. Hit my dm's or email if you have any questions! #smsports
Come work with the crew @KasemanUW @HadleyHeck @grovetz @SpencerKDigital + many more pic.twitter.com/VDuRO43hUu
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...