Wednesday Dots: Lombardin’

Hello, sorry for the late dots, I was busy staying up late writing the podcast blurb and some other crap and *dramatic Jean-Ralphio voice* guess who subsequently slept innnnnnn! (It's me. That's the answer.)

Anyways, to the dots, which we're going for quality over quantity today:

Christian Caple has some observations from yesterday's fall camp.

And c'mon, look how pretty:

Fall camp keeps rolling on! It is a perfect day for some football!



Unless you don’t like it hot. pic.twitter.com/dLLM0P5nY8 — Jack Norris (@jack_enorris) August 15, 2023

Alumni and new coach Victoria Hayward:

"The way that you are able to learn the game and really be a student of the game and grow within this program is second to none." - @VictoriaHayward#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/MzYW1zMUvu — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) August 15, 2023

Michael Penix Jr. to Devin Culp … and Ryan Grubb claims a victim pic.twitter.com/el7nDglKlp — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 15, 2023

Awesome day so far visiting @UW_Football!



Initial thoughts…



- Unbelievably beautiful setting / campus / stadium

- Mike Penix Jr. is elite

- The intensity is off the charts



Interviews with @themikepenix & @KalenDeBoer coming soon on @NextUpWithAdam! pic.twitter.com/0fCCiWqPY8 — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) August 15, 2023

Lastly, any students or young creative types, if you're interested:

INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY WITH @UW_Football ‼️



Looking for Seattle area creatives. Hit my dm's or email if you have any questions! #smsports



Come work with the crew @KasemanUW @HadleyHeck @grovetz @SpencerKDigital + many more pic.twitter.com/VDuRO43hUu — Lucas Radostitz (@lucas_rad4) August 16, 2023

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.