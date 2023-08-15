 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Boys In The Boat

87 years after the Boys in the Boat won Olympic Gold, Huskies Football is looking to create some Magic of their own this season.

By Tom_Adamski
NCAA Football: Washington at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • The Pac-12 is looking to go out with a bang, with 5 teams placed in the AP Top 25.

  • The offense is looking ready.

  • The Edge group has some dudes as well and working towards a big season. ($)

  • A deeper look into the crash of the Conference of Champions.

  • The Boys in the Boat shocked the world 87 years ago and won Gold and a movie will be dropping this Christmas.

  • The Dawgs are ranked #10 in the first AP Top 25 poll

  • ICYMI Husky Stadium is coming to the Big 10.

Basketball Dots

  • The Washington Huskies Basketball team is heading to France and Spain today and Adidas hooked the team up with some gear. First game on the Foreign Trip is this Friday in Paris against the Parisian All-Stars.

  • Koren Johnson impresses Gary Payton II after going around former O’Dea star John Christofilis for the bucket. Koren Johnson is currently 2nd in scoring (27.6 ppg) and 1st in assists per game (6.2) at the Crawsover so far.

