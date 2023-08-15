Tuesday Dots: Boys In The Boat

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel’s notebook discusses the Zach Durfee Waiver and notes standouts from the weekend’s scrimmage.
- Christian Caple takes a look at the Washington Huskies Depth Chart after the Open Practices.
- The Pac-12 is looking to go out with a bang, with 5 teams placed in the AP Top 25.
The Pac-12 placed five teams in the AP preseason poll as recently as 2021. Here is Jon Wilner's top-25 ballot that he submitted to AP. (via @wilnerhotline) https://t.co/10djj8Ew8F— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 14, 2023
- The offense is looking ready.
The Big O - Locked & Loaded ☔️#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/7YkN9sGG37— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 15, 2023
- The Edge group has some dudes as well and working towards a big season. ($)
In talking with @UW_Football EDGE @Coach_SchmidtE recently, the offseason cross-training work put in by his guys has already started to show up in fall camp, and it's been a lot more than just getting bigger, faster, and stronger. (VIP) https://t.co/e0Scl4kGfo— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) August 14, 2023
- A deeper look into the crash of the Conference of Champions.
August 14, 2023
- The Boys in the Boat shocked the world 87 years ago and won Gold and a movie will be dropping this Christmas.
87 years ago today...— Jake Whittenberg ✌️ (@jwhittenbergK5) August 14, 2023
The @UW 'Boys in the Boat' won Olympic gold, shocking the world at the Berlin games. ♀️
The movie, directed by George Clooney, is due out this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/D8FbFlExj2
- The Dawgs are ranked #10 in the first AP Top 25 poll
in the AP Poll#USvsUs pic.twitter.com/cpH5w0rpyy— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 14, 2023
- ICYMI Husky Stadium is coming to the Big 10.
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 13, 2023
Coming to the Big Ten in 2024 pic.twitter.com/RKKCwgICWr
Basketball Dots
- The Washington Huskies Basketball team is heading to France and Spain today and Adidas hooked the team up with some gear. First game on the Foreign Trip is this Friday in Paris against the Parisian All-Stars.
S/O to @adidas for getting our guys right for our upcoming trip! #TougherTogether x #DawgAbroad pic.twitter.com/xOHjMfvmw9— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) August 15, 2023
- Koren Johnson impresses Gary Payton II after going around former O’Dea star John Christofilis for the bucket. Koren Johnson is currently 2nd in scoring (27.6 ppg) and 1st in assists per game (6.2) at the Crawsover so far.
Gary Payton II couldn’t believe this play by Koren Johnson @thecrawsover @KorenJohnson3 @Garydwayne pic.twitter.com/3ENN6jSqAy— Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) August 14, 2023
