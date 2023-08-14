Monday Dots: The Poisonous Apple

Well there's a light in your eye that keeps shining

Like a Dot that can't wait for the night

A week has passed since the realignment bombshell that sent UW to the B1G but many questions remain. One of the most complicated ones for the Huskies is the fate of the Apple Cup. While everyone wants to continue the annual series with WSU, the Dawgs need to agree to play at a neutral site or jeopardize non-Conference scheduling in years with 4 conference home games.

Of course, WSU has quite a bit more uncertainty on the horizon. The Seattle Times looks at what is left of the once mighty Pac-12 and who is even in charge to make decisions at this point.

Meanwhile, the Dawgs get closer and closer to the season kickoff. They had their first official scrimmage and Kalen Deboer spoke to the media afterwards. Christian Caple has the headlines, including an odd note on Zach Durfee’s transfer eligibility.

At Dawgman, Scott Eklund spoke to Elijah Jackson about the state of the secondary. Not only does the unit need to improve significantly, but Jackson figures to be at the forefront of any progress.

University of Washington guard @KorenJohnson3 put on a show over the weekend at #TheCrawsOver he’s averaging 27.6 pts per game this summer. @HomeTeamHoops pic.twitter.com/l7NDvX9DLe — TheCrawsOver (@thecrawsover) August 14, 2023