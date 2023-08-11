Friday Dots: Renton New Field Space

Football Dots
- Christian Caple at On Montlake writes that Washington’s offense thinks they can be even better even after last year’s statistically impressive season.
- Mike Vorel at the Seattle Times answers questions about realignment and more in his latest mailbag piece.
- Dawgman looks at where the depth chart appears to be now that Washington has concluded most of their practices with open media availability.
- Bill Connelly lists his 25 most important players of the season and Michael Penix Jr. just sneaks onto the list.
- The Huskies took advantage of a Thursday night Hawks preseason game to take over the VMAC and practice at a pro facility yesterday.
Different view for practice this morning pic.twitter.com/m0E4PmNpGd— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 10, 2023
Thanks for having us @Seahawks .. Good luck tonight & the rest of the fall #LoyalToTheSoil pic.twitter.com/EV9HhcYI6T— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 11, 2023
- Four-star California WR recruit Kwazi Gilmer is announcing his commitment today. Washington was once thought to have a great shot at Gilmer but it appears the Huskies may be happy with only 2 prep WRs in the 2024 class and UCLA is now the heavy favorite.
Washington Athletics Dots
- Football gets the most press but it’s also almost the start of several other fall sports including UW Volleyball. And we’re excited to share that Iyo Stephensbailey is going to be covering the Husky VB team for us this fall. We’re looking forward to providing some of the most comprehensive college volleyball coverage in the SBN network this year with some fun surprises waiting for you.
Madi's back in business and business is boomin' #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/2mxajwglNs— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) August 10, 2023
One❕Week❕Away❕— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 10, 2023
Can't wait to cheer on @UW_WSoccer this season!
️ https://t.co/hNS6XD1Jx8
️ https://t.co/7ndzHImGNC#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/dSzqZSTzGl
Create that ‼️#TougherTogether x #DawgsAbroad pic.twitter.com/nSeZmZoBro— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) August 11, 2023
