 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Renton New Field Space

The Football Dawgs took a field trip to the VMAC and we inch closer to Volleyball and Soccer season as well

By Max Vrooman
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Washington Spring Game Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Four-star California WR recruit Kwazi Gilmer is announcing his commitment today. Washington was once thought to have a great shot at Gilmer but it appears the Huskies may be happy with only 2 prep WRs in the 2024 class and UCLA is now the heavy favorite.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Football gets the most press but it’s also almost the start of several other fall sports including UW Volleyball. And we’re excited to share that Iyo Stephensbailey is going to be covering the Husky VB team for us this fall. We’re looking forward to providing some of the most comprehensive college volleyball coverage in the SBN network this year with some fun surprises waiting for you.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...