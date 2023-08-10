 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Overinflated

And a straightforward yet compelling argument for why CFB needs to leave the rest of the sports alone.

By Gabey Lucas
“College football: Leave the nest now before you kill everybody else. One athletic director told me that West Coast schools will need to factor an extra $10 million in travel expenses into their annual budgets for non-football teams. That’s before even taking into account the physical and mental toll of added miles and time during the season, fewer chances to play in front of family and friends [...] and possibly a ripple effect on academics.

[...]

College football: Just go. Let basketball, softball, baseball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, swimming and the rest stay behind in conferences that make geographical and economic sense, in a world that hasn’t been soiled by greed.”

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

