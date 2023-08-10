Thursday Dots: Overinflated

Want some dots?
- The Athletic (still on my dead to me list, but whatever) has an article on why football needs to hurry up and break away from the NCAA and let the other sports play in normal conferences.
“College football: Leave the nest now before you kill everybody else. One athletic director told me that West Coast schools will need to factor an extra $10 million in travel expenses into their annual budgets for non-football teams. That’s before even taking into account the physical and mental toll of added miles and time during the season, fewer chances to play in front of family and friends [...] and possibly a ripple effect on academics.
College football: Just go. Let basketball, softball, baseball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, swimming and the rest stay behind in conferences that make geographical and economic sense, in a world that hasn’t been soiled by greed.”
- And some other Athletic writers have a behind the scenes look at the last remaining hours of the Pac.
"They had an overinflated view of the Pac-12's standing in the college marketplace.@Ourand_SBJ explains why from a media perspective, the university presidents are the number one reason the Pac-12 may fall apart.— Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) August 10, 2023
they’re betting they can force a small number of teams down everyone’s throats and they’ll fall in love with those teams without realizing what the actual appeal of college sports is https://t.co/cXXRYILosl— Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 10, 2023
Kick return tryouts pic.twitter.com/ZU7250IPMS— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 9, 2023
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
