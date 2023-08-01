 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Tick, Tick, Boom?

As Fall Camp approaches, the Pac-12 is on the clock for announcing a new media deal to help save the conference

By Tom_Adamski
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Rome Odunze and Mike Penix Jr. land on the Maxwell Football Watch List.

  • The guys at Dawgman talk Pac 12 news and storylines to watch for Fall Camp.

  • The Dawgs are ready for camp.....

  • The Pac 12 is on the clock....

  • Former Washington Husky Wayne Taulapapa is hoping to find a role on the Seahawks after an impressive Senior season for the Huskies.
  • Pete Thamel offers his take on the Pac 12 and what could be next.

  • Meet Moses Wood, the Washington Huskies newest sharp-shooter.
  • College Basketball scheduling guru, Rocco Miller, reports that the Huskies Season Opener for Hoops will be against Bellarmine on November 6th.

  • Welcome Alyssa Popelka to Husky softball!

