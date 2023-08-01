Tuesday Dots: Tick, Tick, Boom?

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel looks at 5 important questions heading into the preseason for Washington Huskies Football.
- Christian Caple also looks at some interesting storylines heading into camp, as well as 3 potential dark-house players that could make some noise.
- Rome Odunze and Mike Penix Jr. land on the Maxwell Football Watch List.
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 31, 2023
Both @RomeOdunze & @TheMikePenix named to the @MaxwellFootball Watch List
https://t.co/ZYtNN7hG7A pic.twitter.com/jxDU1PLTyP
- The guys at Dawgman talk Pac 12 news and storylines to watch for Fall Camp.
PODCAST (40m): @KimGrinolds, @ScottEklund and I catch up on all the breaking #Pac12 news, as well as tout our @UW_Football fall camp storylines to watch. Fall camp starts Wednesday morning! @Dawgman247 https://t.co/zfn3BYnhR6— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) July 31, 2023
- The Dawgs are ready for camp.....
We asked the dawgs how they feel about camp starting tomorrow …⌛️ pic.twitter.com/0ZUbQHrNd1— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 1, 2023
- The Pac 12 is on the clock....
Pac-12 is on the clock -- critical 48 hours ahead.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 31, 2023
• Media deal to be presented.
• San Diego State could still join in time for 2024 football season.
• SMU in too?
More here: https://t.co/6ZPxzex03u
- Former Washington Husky Wayne Taulapapa is hoping to find a role on the Seahawks after an impressive Senior season for the Huskies.
Wayne Taulapapa went undrafted and then unsigned last spring after leading the Huskies with 887 yards in 2022. (from @bcondotta) https://t.co/5AZkYENG4P— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 1, 2023
- Pete Thamel offers his take on the Pac 12 and what could be next.
What's next in realignment?— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 31, 2023
✅Huge meeting tomorrow for alleged P12 TV clarity
✅Look for AZ, ASU and Utah to band together in solidarity.
✅Where does the uncertainty leave ORE/WASH?
✅What's latest from FSU and ACC? https://t.co/SlH6xBbDRb
- Meet Moses Wood, the Washington Huskies newest sharp-shooter.
: @Mo_Birdy— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) July 31, 2023
6'8"
Forward
Reno, Nev.#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/qgWqyX59WZ
- College Basketball scheduling guru, Rocco Miller, reports that the Huskies Season Opener for Hoops will be against Bellarmine on November 6th.
Per sources: Washington and Bellarmine will meet in the 23-24 College Basketball season opener on Monday, November 6th, inside Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.— Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) July 31, 2023
First ever meeting between the two programs. #Pac12 #ASUN
- Welcome Alyssa Popelka to Husky softball!
— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) July 31, 2023
Join us in welcoming Alyssa Popelka to the Husky softball family!
>> https://t.co/GkE57mlJs3#MightyAreTheWomen x @alyssapopelka pic.twitter.com/HfdluuRdfd
Loading comments...