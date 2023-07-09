Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At What’s Still Needed On Offense In The 2024 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After a relatively quiet week (no commitments), I thought it would be a good idea to take a look at what needs/spots are left in the 2024 class. Today, let’s take a look at the offensive side of the ball.

At quarterback the Huskies were able to secure a commitment from Dermaricus Davis from Etiwanda HS, CA who is rated as 3 star and the 29th best quarterback in the country by 247sports. Davis fits a massive need for the Huskies, who will lose Michael Penix after this season. It’s possible that the Husky staff may look to add another quarterback to try and get 4 on the roster for next season, or they could head to the portal and try and add some experience ahead of Davis and Austin Mack.

At running back the Huskies are still looking at adding 1 running back in the class. They went heavily after Nathaniel Frazier out of Mater Dei HS, CA but it appears he is focusing on other schools right now. The Husky staff is likely trying to pivot and it seems like they are monitoring several guys to see if they show interest/decommit. There is also a pretty big name in-state that is available Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA who is rated as 4 star running back and the 6th best back in the country by 247sports. It sounds like things between Brown and the Huskies is warming up and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Huskies take a run at adding Brown to the 2024 class (they do have a battle though on their hands as Texas A&M, Michigan State, and Oregon are all pushing for him). It will be interesting to see who running back coach Lee Marks is able to get.

At the wide receiver spot the Huskies were able to get an outside receiver with huge potential, in Justice Williams a 3 star recruit out of Oaks Christian HS, CA. At the slot spot they also added a player who will likely excel inside and torture defense, in Jason Robinson Jr a 4 star wide out. The Husky staff will likely try and add a 3rd wideout in the 2024 class and it sounds like they are happy to wait to see if there is any decommits/interest from some wideouts after what they hope is successful season. Kwazi Gilmer from Sierra Canyon HS, CA visited a few weeks ago and would be another good fit in the offense but it appears he is headed elsewhere right now.

At tight end the Huskies secured a commitment from Decker DeGraaf from Glendora HS, CA who is rated as the 32nd best tight end in the country who is a do-it-all player who should fit in perfectly with the Husky offense. With the Huskies set to lose Devin Culp and Jack Westover they will likely try and add another tight end at some point in the cycle (i.e. if a player like Hogan Hansen from Bellevue decides to take another look at the Huskies).

Along the offensive line the Huskies already have one of the top offensive lineman in the west in Paki Finau, a 4 star recruit out of Oak Hills HS, CA. Finau is a versatile player who can play both inside and outside and should be a fixture on the offensive line in the years to come. The Huskies hosted another offensive lineman a couple of weeks ago in Ikinasio Tupou from Palo Alto HS, CA. Tupou appears to be heavily leaning towards the Huskies and the Husky staff would love to add him to bolster their offensive tackle position. Tupou, who is rated as the 59th best offensive tackle, has great length (6’6”) and potential for the position. The Husky staff will likely look to add another inside player (assuming they can land Tupou), and a player to watch is Isendre Ahfua from O’Dea. Ahfua and the Husky staff it sounds like are talking a lot more and I would not be surprised to see him visit campus this fall along with his teammate (Jason Brown).

The Husky staff is pretty happy with where they are at right now (with offensive players they have in the class), and with a good showing this season they think they will be able to open some prospects eyes and get them to visit Montlake. Next weekend I will take a look at defense and as always if there is any news I will share it here.