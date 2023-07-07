Friday Dots: Meat Freezer

Football Dots
- Dawgman’s opposing view series talks to a player and coach that went up against true freshman interior offensive lineman Landen Hatchett.
- At least there will be some shared common ground between UW and Michigan State when they play this fall.
#MichiganState is losing a recruit to #Oregon. #BoycottNike pic.twitter.com/jKuSONziLo— Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) July 7, 2023
UWFB Cribs ep. 2 Come hang out with the boys‼️ pic.twitter.com/rVZqP6bdvD— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 6, 2023
Washington's social media and creative team has done an exceptional job of raising the bar. As the 2023 season approaches, there's sure to be a lot more fun content from them. https://t.co/fFV2cW6j8T— Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) July 6, 2023
Offensive Line Continuity among Power 5 teams in 2022 pic.twitter.com/36OqjPSolW— parker, didn't actually make it up (@statsowar) July 6, 2023
Basketball Dots
- Local guards and Husky alums Dejounte Murray and Matisse Thybulle secured the bag in the last day with a new contract for Thybulle and a huge extension for Murray.
Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers are matching restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Sheet was signed and received in Portland this morning. pic.twitter.com/5WEqjCO18w— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
Congratulations to the 1⃣8⃣ UW rowers & coxswains who have been named to the IRCA All-Academic Team for 2023!— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) July 6, 2023
Full release: https://t.co/eXEo276GZG#RowingU x #TheBoysInTheBoat pic.twitter.com/0gHYloYPY6
Ruby Meylan was very impressive in helping @UWSoftball get back to Oklahoma City.— D1Softball (@D1Softball) July 7, 2023
In the 2023 season, Meylan recorded 10 or more Ks six times and produced ground balls 58% of the time.
https://t.co/eYST6oZX5J pic.twitter.com/oLH22Pao6z
Week 3 stand up!— UW_LEAP (@UW_LEAP) July 6, 2023
⭐️ Troy Petz, Football
⭐️ Ryder Bumgarner, Football
⭐️ Kristin Lin, Gymnastics
⭐️ Giselle Alvarez, Softball
PLUS special Claims gold stars:
⭐️ Logan Lisherness, Football (he stood on a desk, it was wild)
⭐️ Katy Wessels, Volleyball (she didn’t, still great) pic.twitter.com/VCbMcOYBXs
