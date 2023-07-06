Dots: Backflip Out of Bed

Good morning, and welcome to dots. Should we dots?

Let's. Dots.

PFF talked to Jalen McMillan on a whole bunch of UW stuff and his personal growth as a player. (Including the line, on Rome: “He’s a freak athlete. He can wake up at six in the morning, do a backflip out of bed and sprint to the stadium if he wanted to.”)

On a completely separate note, about two months ago a few of the writers and I got very sidetracked during a roundtable and invented a whole fake history about baseball, teams, and tales. And some of you expressed that you very much wanted to stay up-to-date on this subject matter (while an equal amount very much didn't) so... as of yesterday, presenting: Chapter one in the official story of the Everett Flabbergasters.

The Portland Trail Blazers are matching restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Sheet was signed and received in Portland this morning. pic.twitter.com/5WEqjCO18w — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2023

This is great but also scares me so much that we're tempting fate:

Jalen McMillan sees the Huskies competing for a National Championship @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/ycBXjS6KnS — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 6, 2023

Washington WR Jalen McMillan in the slot last season:



69 REC

957 YDS

9 TDS



Led the PAC-12 in all categories pic.twitter.com/GWCT7gIZgP — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 5, 2023

Congrats to Kaleb!

Jaysus:

Confirmed some numbers on @DeionSanders roster overhaul at Colorado: 68 newcomer scholarship players. Only 10 scholarship players return from last year's team out of 85 roster limit. 46 new 4-year transfers, including 17 grad transfers. https://t.co/KsILzGnEeZ — Brent Schrotenboer (@Schrotenboer) July 6, 2023

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.