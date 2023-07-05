 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Jersey Score

Washington adds a likely hoops starter, an interview with Jalen McMillan, and Pac-12 coach rankings.

By Jeff Gorman
Washington v Utah State Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Like fireworks we pull apart the dark

Compete against the night with all of our Dots.

Dots

  • The Husky Football team did...something yesterday to celebrate the Fourth of July:

  • For Husky fans, this will be a less objectionable coach ranking. The Podcast of Champions spoke with CFB Matrix’s Dave Bartoo about his Pac-12 coach tiers and had some nice (but scary) things to say about DeBoer. His comments start at around 11:45.

  • We might not see much Rashid Williams this season, but Jacob Bandes could have an impact on the DL:

