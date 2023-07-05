Wednesday Dots: Jersey Score

Like fireworks we pull apart the dark
Dots
- Washington added a versatile point-forward yesterday in the form of Rutger’s transfer Paul Mulcahy. Here’s the Dawgman breakdown, as well as the analysis from our very own Max Vrooman.
- With the addition, SI looks at a probable starting 5 for next season.
- In an interview with PFF, Husky WR Jalen McMillan talks about getting on recruiting radars in high school, why he chose Washington, and the potential for the offense this season.
- The Husky Football team did...something yesterday to celebrate the Fourth of July:
The Dawgs favorite way to spend the Fourth‼️ pic.twitter.com/UWrou3xCzx— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 4, 2023
Red, white & BOOM‼️ pic.twitter.com/OpS0W8hmqQ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 4, 2023
- For Husky fans, this will be a less objectionable coach ranking. The Podcast of Champions spoke with CFB Matrix’s Dave Bartoo about his Pac-12 coach tiers and had some nice (but scary) things to say about DeBoer. His comments start at around 11:45.
- We might not see much Rashid Williams this season, but Jacob Bandes could have an impact on the DL:
Pitt Football looking good in Purple! Good luck this season @Rashidakello6 @Jacob_Bandes @UW_Football #GoHuskies #PITT pic.twitter.com/9U0rgsuQpu— Pittsburg HS, FB (@PittHSFootball) July 5, 2023
