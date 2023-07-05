Wednesday Dots: Jersey Score

Like fireworks we pull apart the dark

Compete against the night with all of our Dots.

Dots

Washington added a versatile point-forward yesterday in the form of Rutger’s transfer Paul Mulcahy. Here’s the Dawgman breakdown, as well as the analysis from our very own Max Vrooman.

With the addition, SI looks at a probable starting 5 for next season.

In an interview with PFF, Husky WR Jalen McMillan talks about getting on recruiting radars in high school, why he chose Washington, and the potential for the offense this season.

The Husky Football team did...something yesterday to celebrate the Fourth of July:

The Dawgs favorite way to spend the Fourth‼️ pic.twitter.com/UWrou3xCzx — Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 4, 2023

For Husky fans, this will be a less objectionable coach ranking. The Podcast of Champions spoke with CFB Matrix’s Dave Bartoo about his Pac-12 coach tiers and had some nice (but scary) things to say about DeBoer. His comments start at around 11:45.