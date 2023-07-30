Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Which Recruits Should Fill Out The Rest Of The 2024 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Huskies are starting fall camp this week and coaches have been getting prepped for what they hope is a big season. With 12 commits in the 2024 class and a top 50 ranking currently the class is going to get bigger, but it sounds like the Husky staff may only add 3-4 more high schoolers and focus the rest of their scholarships on the transfer portal (I was surprised to hear they were only looking at 3-4 more high schoolers in the 2024 class but it makes sense as transfers will likely be able to fill the loss of players more quickly).

Today I wanted to give you all my thoughts on who I would take with the remaining 3-4 slots (in the high school ranks).

4 star defensive tackle Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA has to be the the #1 target on the board for the Husky staff. Johnson is a disruptive force on the defensive line, and he has the ability to play early for the Husky staff. Listed at 6’4” and around 300 pounds, Johnson is rated as the 18th best defensive tackle in the country. With the graduation of Tuli Letuligasenoa and MJ Ale the Huskies will need to add another defensive tackle in the 2024 class. The Huskies hosted Johnson late in June and they really would like to add him to their class.

At offensive tackle the Huskies would like to add another player Ikinasio Tupou from Paulo Alto HS, CA is another player I would really like to see the Husky staff add to their class. Listed at 6’6” and around 290 pounds, Tupou has the frame and athleticism to be a future starter at offensive tackle. The Huskies appear to be the favorite to land Tupou after hosting him at the end of June. With the likely loss of both Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten (if he continues to play well) the Husky staff would like to add another tackle to their class. I really like his potential and I could see offensive line coach Scott Huff develop Tupou.

4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA has been a familiar recruit for Husky fans for a while, and his recruitment has seen a bunch of twists and turns already. It’s been no secret that the Husky staff have been looking to add more talent to their running back room and Brown would appear to be a good fit in their system (he is a shifty back that can catch the ball out of the backfield). After striking out on their top target (Nate Frazier), landing Brown would be a major get and send a signal that the Husky staff can land the top players in the state.

I have changed my tune in the last spot, 4 star offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua from O’Dea HS, WA is another player that is not committed and would be a good fit for the Husky offense. Rated as the 5th best interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class, Ahfua has the ability to be a massive road grader in the Husky offense. Similar to Brown landing him would send a massive signal around the country that the Husky staff could keep some of the top players in state home. It sounds like both Ahfua and Brown will be visiting Montlake soon and it will be interesting to see if there is any movement in their recruitment.

I am sure other players will come onto the radar and there could be some de-commits from other schools that could change the numbers (I.e. a player like 4 star tight end Hogan Hansen from Bellevue HS, WA). That is all for today and if you have any thoughts on the 3-4 players left on the board you would like to add feel free to share them below. As always follow me @asieverkropp.