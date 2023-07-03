Monday Dots: On a Scale of One to Jen

Way down the street there’s a light in his place

Christian Caple got an in-depth interview with UW Athletic Director Jen Cohen. While some critics rush to blame Cohen for anything bad that happens involving the color purple or a dog, her resume remains strong. She points out that Husky Football is on a great trajectory, while virtually every other sport (with the notable exception of men’s basketball) is on a significant upswing or already at an historically strong level. The area where Cohen has less of a leg to stand on is the future of the conference, which remains very much out of her hands.

UW Football also got some national attention from 247. Brad Crawford celebrated July 4th with a roundup of the most fireworks-worthy offenses. UW ranks high on the list due to Michael Penix and the undeniably receiver duo on the outside.

Among the haul of recruits who committed to UW over the last two weeks, Omar Khan is not the best known or highest rated. Nonetheless, the big DL from Texas has a ton of upside and feels like UW’s familial culture is the best place to help him reach that potential. He talks about his commitment and what he loves about UW with Dawgman.

It’s not prime season for Husky athletics, but at least one team is in active competition. Husky crew raced on the Thames over the weekend at the Prince Albert Final. The Dawgs came up short in the final against Oxford Brookes University. I’m willing to bet that this is the first and last Dot to ever reference Oxford Brookes University.

"Once I get back on that court, it's going to be incredible"



"Play like Franck" was a rallying cry for @UW_MBB last season. Selflessness, toughness, and energy - all epitomized in a 6'11" body. Now, @franckkepnang is almost back. | via @ty_gilstrap https://t.co/enAg7t4EMd — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) July 3, 2023

Got a little bit different view of Husky Stadium yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fw6ij4FzW4 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 2, 2023