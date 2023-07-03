 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: On a Scale of One to Jen

Cohen discusses state of the program

By andrewberg7
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 USC at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Way down the street there’s a light in his place

He opens the door he’s got that look on his face

And he asks you where you’ve been

You tell him who you’ve seen and you talk about Dots

  • Christian Caple got an in-depth interview with UW Athletic Director Jen Cohen. While some critics rush to blame Cohen for anything bad that happens involving the color purple or a dog, her resume remains strong. She points out that Husky Football is on a great trajectory, while virtually every other sport (with the notable exception of men’s basketball) is on a significant upswing or already at an historically strong level. The area where Cohen has less of a leg to stand on is the future of the conference, which remains very much out of her hands.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...