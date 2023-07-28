 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Ha ha, this sucks man

Have we used that title for dots before? Yes?

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Want some dots? No? Too bad, here they are:

Pretty much sums up my feelings:

I mean... Colorado is garbage but...

Anyways, whomp whomp:

Do good things, don't do bad things, and— nah who gives a sh*t.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...