 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: Colora-Doh!

The Pac-12 is about to be the Pac-9. How long before it’s the Pac-0?

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA Football: Washington at Colorado Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Reports started leaking yesterday afternoon that Colorado was considering a move back to the Big 12 and within a few hours it was all but official which tends to be the way realignment news gets released. The question is “now what?” for Washington and the remaining Pac-12 members.
  • Former Husky great John Ross is retiring from the NFL. His 40-yard dash performance and amazing 2016 season propelled him to being the #9 overall pick in the draft. Unfortunately, ball security and injuries plagued his career almost immediately and he never got a strong foothold.

Basketball Dots

  • It was already known that Washington would be playing in their MTE with Xavier, SDSU, and Saint Mary’s but the matchups weren’t. Now it’s confirmed that UW will play Xavier with the winner playing winner and loser playing loser of SDSU/SMU.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...