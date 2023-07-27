Thursday Dots: Colora-Doh!

Football Dots
- Reports started leaking yesterday afternoon that Colorado was considering a move back to the Big 12 and within a few hours it was all but official which tends to be the way realignment news gets released. The question is “now what?” for Washington and the remaining Pac-12 members.
Colorado is in discussions about leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, per ESPN sources. There's a just completed board meeting and one scheduled for tomorrow on the topic. There's a Big 12 presidents meeting tonight which will cover expansion, per sources. https://t.co/7EEzg6Yb0l— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 26, 2023
Arguably the most remarkable aspect of all this. The Big 12’s TV partner is locked in to pay full price for the worst program in the Pac-12 at the same time the Pac-12 has yet to lock in even $1 for its best programs. https://t.co/amPECsTNWk— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 27, 2023
- In actual Husky football news, Mike Vorel examines the expectations for Washington’s offensive depth chart as we’re just about a week away from the start of preseason camp.
- Christian Caple emptied out his notebook from his trip to Pac-12 Media Day last Friday.
- Also happening at Media Day last week:
July 26, 2023
- Former Husky great John Ross is retiring from the NFL. His 40-yard dash performance and amazing 2016 season propelled him to being the #9 overall pick in the draft. Unfortunately, ball security and injuries plagued his career almost immediately and he never got a strong foothold.
Basketball Dots
- It was already known that Washington would be playing in their MTE with Xavier, SDSU, and Saint Mary’s but the matchups weren’t. Now it’s confirmed that UW will play Xavier with the winner playing winner and loser playing loser of SDSU/SMU.
NEWS: Xavier will play Washington and San Diego State will face Saint Mary's in the first round of the 2023 Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/mP38AK1xRS— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2023
: @thewesleyyates_— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) July 26, 2023
6'4"
Guard
Beaumont, Tex.#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/3wxsTWdk2o
