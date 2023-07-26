Football Dots
- Fall camp starts in a week, so here are three position battles to watch.
- And in one year, the Olympics in Paris, which should feature some Huskies:
Olympians are made at Washington.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) July 26, 2023
Let the countdown to the Paris Games begin! #GoHuskies x #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/7LpJswyWGt
- Trips to Michigan and Southern California will do that to a Seattle based team:
UCLA in for a shock to the system when they have to play at Rutgers and that's 2,700 miles by itself. pic.twitter.com/0Wph4C4h62— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) July 26, 2023
- Ducks Wire lists the most important defensive linemen in the Pac-12.
- Dick Baird joined the 4th and Inches podcast to share some old stories and talk Husky defense.
- The Solid Verbal previewed the Pac-12 season and not surprisingly each picked Washington as a strong contender.
THE 23 MOST FASCINATING THINGS ABOUT THE PAC-12 IN 2023— The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) July 25, 2023
The Pac-12 preview is now live!
Caleb Williams vs. USC's defense
Oregon's talent surge
Washington's title hopes
Sleeping on Utah, again
➕Much more
Apple: https://t.co/Rbfh0sRBpG
Spotify: https://t.co/2SXHAA5Pnx pic.twitter.com/RBMAbaMsHT
- After considering other options, Budda Baker is resigning with the Arizona Cardinals:
T H R E E pic.twitter.com/fcxpYCF8Kp— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 26, 2023
- For those who closely follow things on the NIL legislation front:
News: The long-awaited bipartisan bill from Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has been introduced. It's called the Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports (PASS) Act of 2023: https://t.co/pERDgXsv1B pic.twitter.com/Cc1yaunhh9— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 25, 2023
Loading comments...