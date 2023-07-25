Tuesday Dots: Huskies & Frogs?

To the dots!
- Christian Caple of On Montlake had one more excellent story from Pac-12 Media Days. He sat down with senior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio to talk about his journey from walk-on to starter and the injuries he’s overcome to be one of the team’s leaders.
Edefuan Ulofoshio is still “eating the frog.”https://t.co/kmNuZFEyGy— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) July 25, 2023
- Andy Staples, formerly of The Athletic and now of On3, went in depth with Jesse Simonton on the top 2023 college QBs on their most recent podcast. They had a lot of love for Pac-12 QBs, and Penix in particular.
Who picked the better group of QBs? Me or @JesseReSimonton. @CornWhitt plans to keep score all season.https://t.co/E7GOH4x3w2— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) July 24, 2023
- Roster measurements were updated on UW’s official roster with a few noteworthy changes. Bralen Trice should be a force of the edge this season at 6’4” and 274lbs, and our incoming freshmen linemen may be a lot closer to being physically ready to play than we initially thought.
Weighing in at 274 pounds, Bralen Trice is bigger than ever. Will the added weight add more production (and maybe extra power) to his game? https://t.co/Rw1ot2pFlh— Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) July 24, 2023
- ICYMI UW Football is hosting a special Dawgs Under the Stars event for season ticket holders this weekend.
Join us a week from today for Dawgs Under the Stars! This event is open to all @UW_Football season ticket holders.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) July 21, 2023
Info: https://t.co/PoJ0ZIRg32 #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/BMDQnfUoHw
Relentless pursuit of continuous improvement pic.twitter.com/38zbl9HjDx— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 24, 2023
