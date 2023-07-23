Recruiting Roundup: Making A Guess At Which Current Husky Commit Will See Their Ranking Jump The Most

Happy Sunday Husky fans. With the coaches gearing up for fall camp recruiting is somewhat quiet (it should pick back up when the season starts again), I decided to take a stab at which prospects I think will see the biggest jump in their ranking. With 12 commits in the class here are 3 prospects who I think will see the biggest jump:

3 star wideout Justice Williams from Oaks Christian HS, CA is mysteriously rated as the 109th best wideout in the 2024 class. With a 6’4” frame, Williams has elite size that talent evaluators love. Last season Williams accounted for 910 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns with a 16 yard per catch average. Probably the only knock on Williams is his straight line speed, however when you watch him play you can see he is a long strider and has good football speed (plays faster than his measurables would indicate). Assuming he stays healthy, Williams should have another big season on the field and will likely see his stats jump. In my opinion Williams should be a top 30 wideout in the country and a 4 star consensus player (on3 has him rated as a 4 star wide receiver). Once Williams hits campus, the strength and conditioning staff are likely going to be a big factor in his development and his speed should improve (and his ceiling as a prospect is very very high with the right coaching and S&C program).

3 star defensive tackle Omar Khan from Bridgeland HS, TX is rated as the 151st best defensive tackle in the country. Listed at close to 6’3” and around 275 pounds, Khan reminds me a lot of former Husky, and current NFL’er Greg Gaines in the style of his play and his frame. Being located in a talent rich state like Texas is likely hampering his ranking (evaluators likely can’t see every prospect in the state live, and rely on camps and film). Khan is an intriguing prospect who has his best football ahead of him and in my opinion he should be rated as a high 3 star prospect. With more film from his senior season I expect to see Khan bumped up to a top 30-40 defensive tackle in the country, which is where he should be ranked IMO.

I could go in several directions with my last guess, but I will go with 3 star linebacker Khmori House from St John Bosco HS, CA. Rated by 247sports as the 66th best linebacker in the country, House has seen his ranking limited by the talent around him (not only is he compared to top 100 players, but he also played behind players like Deven Bryant who is now a freshman at UW). With elite speed (he has 4.5 speed), and a starting role this year on his team House should see his ranking jump quite a bit once evaluators see him in live game action more. When you watch him play you can see how instinctive and fast he plays on the football field, and if I was to critique anything in his game it would be his physicalness and taking on blockers more (he uses his speed to get around players). Rivals already has him ranked as a low 4 star player, but I expect to see House as a consensus 4 star player and top 20ish linebacker in the country when he steps foot on campus.

I would expect several other commits to see pretty big jumps in their rankings, but the players I mentioned above all have better game film/measurables IMO than their current rankings and are players I am excited to see in P&G. Which current commits will likely see their rankings jump? Feel free to comment and as always follow me @asieverkropp.