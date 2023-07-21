 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Media Daze

Pac-12 Media Day kicks off as we inch closer to the start of football season

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 29 Pac-12 Football Media Day Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football/Media Day Dots

  • At Media Day today the Huskies have head coach Kalen DeBoer, QB Michael Penix, and LB Edefuan Ulofoshio representing them. The trio will be on Pac-12 Network at 1p today to be interviewed. Commissioner George Kliavkoff will kick off festivities at 8a this morning. I’m not sure what the amount of money is you’d need to pay me to take his place and field questions for an hour about the media deal negotiations but it’s quite substantial.
  • Washington was picked 2nd in the Pac-12 media preseason poll behind USC but had the 3rd most 1st place votes also behind Utah.

Basketball Dots

