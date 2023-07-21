Friday Dots: Media Daze

Football/Media Day Dots
- At Media Day today the Huskies have head coach Kalen DeBoer, QB Michael Penix, and LB Edefuan Ulofoshio representing them. The trio will be on Pac-12 Network at 1p today to be interviewed. Commissioner George Kliavkoff will kick off festivities at 8a this morning. I’m not sure what the amount of money is you’d need to pay me to take his place and field questions for an hour about the media deal negotiations but it’s quite substantial.
- Washington was picked 2nd in the Pac-12 media preseason poll behind USC but had the 3rd most 1st place votes also behind Utah.
Your 2023 preseason Pac-12 media poll. pic.twitter.com/WmG5C2btfp— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) July 20, 2023
- Jon Wilner has his Pac-12 mailbag answering questions about the still yet-to-be announced Pac-12 media deal and how the resignation of Stanford’s president may affect things.
- Mike Vorel released part 2 of his interview with head coach Kalen Deboer since he won’t be in attendance to cover media day today.
- Dennis Dodd, not great at the whole unbiased journalism thing.
https://t.co/dTLXG6GG6h pic.twitter.com/fUQ8nwmZj6— Nick Simon (@Nick_JSimon) July 20, 2023
Dawgs are (sp)here pic.twitter.com/1mda5debvf— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 20, 2023
Basketball Dots
Our team had a great time visiting @seattlechildren patients today!#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/guewq2rNSY— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) July 20, 2023
