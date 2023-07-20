Thursday Dots: Media Day, Almost

Aloha from the UK, where I forgot what day it is and then realized in the afternoon that it's Thursday morning PDT, and I better gee dee get on it, dots-wise.

To the dots!

Matt Brown, Knower of AD stuff, on potential NIL laws:

Working my way through the Booker/Moran NIL compromise bill. I get that it isn't the HL here, but a bill stating athletes can return to school after declaring for a pro draft is significant



(and also not a new idea. Its been floated since the early 2000s)https://t.co/9aPLqnRU3E pic.twitter.com/1jkor1RUBk — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) July 20, 2023

I’m the state of Washington’s AP voter for the third consecutive season. Please don’t send me emails about why I hate your team https://t.co/PFNL72aIb9 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 19, 2023

Huskies open up hosting Boise on 9/2. https://t.co/gFMZx0YQBJ — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) July 19, 2023

Or, you know, as a media member you could choose to pay attention to and promote all that good stuff in your articles. https://t.co/VqgihZ2lUs — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) July 20, 2023

Way to go to a Dawg:

3rd-rder Kiefer Lord signs w/@Orioles for $760k (pick 86 value = $808,200). @UW_Baseball RHP, fastball up to 97 mph w/carry, plus two-plane slider at times, history of pounding the strike zone. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/LmhDXExxLI — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 19, 2023

Representation of DLinemen



A: Single Digit Jersey, WR/DBcleats & Sweet Towel



B: Double Digit number (50+), Tape in fingers, Throws up before every game just because. https://t.co/sN1I2Ez2Db — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) July 20, 2023

Lastly, technically “off topic” or whatever, but screw it it's the offseason and also we do this for effectively free so I can put whatever I want in here *evil laugh* ha ha *hack cough* — but for those who are interested, new chapter in the saga of the Everett Flabbergasters is up if you'd like to learn more about the origins of Stabby Myrvang.

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.