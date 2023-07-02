Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At The Massive Recruiting Haul

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Over the last week the Husky staff were able to reel in 11 commitments after their big recruiting weekend. With 12 commitments and a top 40 class the class is over halfway full now (it is expected to be a class close to 20 commitments). There was a lot of hand-wringing about the recruiting efforts (including by myself), but it worked as well as could be expected (with 7 commits out of the 10 uncommitted prospects who visited campus).

You can tell the Husky staff has really been focusing on length and speed in the 2024 class, especially on defense. 7 of the 12 commitments in the class are on defense and the biggest commitments came from 4 star safety Payton Waters from Birmingham HS, CA, 4 star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks from Villa Angela-St Joseph HS, OH, 3 star edge Noah Carter from Centennial HS, AZ, and 3 star linebacker Khmori House from St. John Bosco HS, CA. The Husky staff beat out some stiff competition for those commitments: USC and UCLA for Waters, Pitt and Wisconsin for Kirks, Texas for Carter and House. The staff also reeled in 3 players who are vastly under-rated and should see their rankings bump up as their senior season’s get underway: 3 star defensive lineman Ratumana Bulabalavu from Army and Navy Academy, 3 star defensive lineman Omar Khan from Bridgeland HS, TX, and 3 star cornerback Elias Johnson from Jesuit HS, OR.

On offense the Husky staff did well with the 4 commits they landed. 4 star wide receiver Jason Robinson from Long Beach Poly HS, CA is probably the headliner of the offensive commits, but the Husky staff also landed one of their top wide receiver targets in 3 star wideout Justice Williams from Oaks Christian HS, CA. The Husky staff also landed their top tight end target in Decker DeGraaf a 3 star tight end from Glendora HS, CA. After losing their quarterback commit, the Husky staff added an intriguing prospect in Dermaricus Davis from Etiwanda HS, CA.

After their massive haul they will still likely be looking to add another wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a running back on offense. On Defense the Husky staff will likely be looking for another defensive back, a defensive lineman (4 star defensive lineman Jericho Johnson is probably their top target left), and another linebacker. I would expect the class to rise even more and likely be in the top 3 of the Pac12 standings when the dust settles.

That is all for today and keep your eyes out for another commitment that should come in the not so distant future.