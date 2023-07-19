 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Every Day Counts

Fall camp inches closer, a QB recruiting update, and more.

By Jeff Gorman
Red Box Pictures

All this lovin’ that I hold inside,

But now I feel your Dots,

I am here, and I don’t wanna hide, no more,

No more.

Football Dots:

  • Summer workouts are almost over, and fall camp is around the corner!

  • The face behind the vote:

  • Boise State, Washington’s first opponent of the season, is predicted by the Mountain West media to win their conference:

