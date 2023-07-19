All this lovin’ that I hold inside,
Football Dots:
- With 45 days until kickoff, Dawgman looks at some former #45s who have represented UW in purple and gold.
- Summer workouts are almost over, and fall camp is around the corner!
Everyday counts pic.twitter.com/cCNQdrxajl— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 19, 2023
- A couple of Washington opponents appear in this list of Power 5 teams under some pressure heading into this season.
- The Huskies are recruiting a talented 2025 lefty QB from Hawaii who loves what Washington has done on offense under Ryan Grubb.
- In case you missed it, there will NOT be a Pac-12 TV deal announced this Friday at media day.
- The face behind the vote:
I’m the state of Washington’s AP voter for the third consecutive season. Please don’t send me emails about why I hate your team https://t.co/PFNL72aIb9— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 19, 2023
- Boise State, Washington’s first opponent of the season, is predicted by the Mountain West media to win their conference:
Mountain West Media Predicted Order of Finish— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) July 19, 2023
1. Boise St
2. Air Force
3. Fresno St
4. SDSU
5. SJSU
6. Wyoming
7. Colorado St
8. Utah St
9. UNLV
10. Hawai'i
11. Nevada
12. New Mexico
