The Pac-12 today put out their preseason all-conference team selections and Washington had a total of 12 players featured across the 1st, 2nd, and honorable mention teams.

WR Rome Odunze, OT Troy Fautanu, and ED Bralen Trice led the way for the Huskies with selections to the 1st team. Odunze and Trice were on the 1st team at the end of last season so their spots on the preseason list when many other players had departed the conference was close to guaranteed. Fautanu was 2nd team at the end of last season but moved up a spot with the graduation of a few 1st teamers, among them UW’s Jaxson Kirkland.

Four Huskies were selected to the 2nd team: QB Michael Penix Jr., WR Jalen McMillan, ED Zion Tupuola-Fetui, and CB Jabbar Muhammad. Last year Penix was also 2nd team at the end of the season and again missed out on 1st team only because the reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams is still at USC. Jalen McMillan was an honorable mention last season but was a notable snub at the time. The conference only including two WRs on each team when most teams play 3 and often 4 at a time makes that selection particularly coveted.

Last season ZTF was in a reserve role behind 1st teamer Jeremiah Martin but the media certainly expects him to reclaim his status when he was on the 1st team in the shortened 2020 season before his injury. Meanwhile, Jabbar Muhammad transferred in the offseason from Oklahoma State but immediately hops onto the preseason 2nd team. Two players who transferred in to their new teams made the 1st team list (WR Dorian Singer at USC and CB Travis Hunter at Colorado) while Muhammad was one of 5 to make the 2nd team (RB Carson Steele at UCLA, OT Jarrett Kingston at USC, LB Mason Cobb at USC, and S Evan Williams at Oregon). Both Singer and Kingston at USC transferred from other Pac-12 schools; Singer from Arizona and Kingston from WSU.

Five total Dawgs made honorable mention: OT Roger Rosengarten, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB Alphonzo Tuputala, S Asa Turner, and LS Jaden Green.

Utah ended up with the most 1st team selections at 6 while USC and Oregon State had 5 apiece. Washington was next with 3 while fellow perceived contenders Oregon and UCLA only had 2. Both USC and Oregon State though had selections on special teams while Utah had 3 each on offense and defense.

Which Huskies do you think got snubbed or will outperform their placement?