Tuesday Dots: Brick By Brick

Football Dots
- Christian Caple throws out 9 interesting names that he will be watching closely once practices officially start.
- PFF named their 2023 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, which included 5 Washington Huskies on the Offensive and Defensive first teams. Michael Penix was not one of them, and will be highly debated all season among the other Pac-12 QB’s. Overall, 10 Huskies were named to the First, Second and Third teams.
- Some Dawgs went fishing in the 2nd Dawg Derby and Kim Grinolds from Dawgman was there to cover it.
Here's more on the recently-concluded second Dawg Derby, a fishing tournament that included former and current @UW_Football players and coaches that tested their skill on the water, connected the program w/ fans and also raised $ for charity. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/Jt1m8JNhZg— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) July 17, 2023
- Dawgman: A scout’s view on the 2023 UCLA Bruins.
ICYMI: We're re-running our post-spring series on each Pac 12 program...today we're looking at the UCLA Bruins... @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach @UW_Football #GoHuskies #PurpleReignhttps://t.co/1BqWiZasIa— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) July 17, 2023
- Every day getting closer to the season opener
Brick by brick pic.twitter.com/L42oipAoP4— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 17, 2023
- West Coast CFB ranks the top Pac-12 QB’s for 2023.
Ranking the Pac-12 Quarterbacks for 2023:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) July 17, 2023
1. Caleb Williams (USC)
2. Michael Penix (UW)
3. Bo Nix (Ore)
4. Cam Rising (Utah)
5. de Laura (UA)
6. Uigalelei (OSU)
7. Ward (WSU)
8. Sanders (CU)
9. Pyne (ASU)
10. Moore (UCLA)
11. Jackson (Cal)
12. Patu (Stan) https://t.co/TyZFhSwbtW
- The NFL is full of Pro Dawgs.
It's been a couple of months since last update, but there have been a couple of moves.— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) July 17, 2023
Here are the 40 Huskies currently on NFL rosters, as of right now (source: official team website rosters).
Click to view full list. #ProDawgs @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/zbTCRQf0H3
Diamond Dawg Dots
- Cam Clayton is back for another season.
From the desk of @CamClayton12… pic.twitter.com/8UqguJXVLn— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) July 17, 2023
- As one Dawg returns, another Dawg was recently drafted and going Pro.
Big League bound, it's just a Matter of time...@case_matter x @Rangers pic.twitter.com/pkIpOiqtKh— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) July 17, 2023
