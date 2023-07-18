 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Brick By Brick

The Washington Huskies are putting in the work this off-season on and off the football field.

By Tom_Adamski
Football Dots

  • PFF named their 2023 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, which included 5 Washington Huskies on the Offensive and Defensive first teams. Michael Penix was not one of them, and will be highly debated all season among the other Pac-12 QB’s. Overall, 10 Huskies were named to the First, Second and Third teams.

  • Some Dawgs went fishing in the 2nd Dawg Derby and Kim Grinolds from Dawgman was there to cover it.

  • Dawgman: A scout’s view on the 2023 UCLA Bruins.

  • Every day getting closer to the season opener

  • West Coast CFB ranks the top Pac-12 QB’s for 2023.

  • The NFL is full of Pro Dawgs.

Diamond Dawg Dots

  • Cam Clayton is back for another season.

  • As one Dawg returns, another Dawg was recently drafted and going Pro.

