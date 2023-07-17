 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Tying a Bow on the 2023 Class

July is the time for roster think pieces

  • The UW coaching staff prioritized Tybo Rogers as a top RB target a year ago. Rogers reciprocated the interest and committed to UW out of Bakersfield, CA despite offers from UCLA, USC, and most of the rest of the Pac-12. Mike Vorel has a profile of Rogers that digs into his relationship with former UW standout Rashaan Shehee, who mentored Rogers and helped mold him.

  • After an 11-win debut season, it’s easy to forget that Kalen DeBoer’s staff accomplished so much with many inherited players who didn’t necessarily fit their positional archetypes. Not only did many of UW’s players come to play for Jimmy Lake, there were still some holdovers from the Chris Petersen era. At On Montlake, Christian Caple breaks down the roster composition from a few different angles, including tenure and geography. The analysis doesn’t necessarily dictate how the team will play on the field this fall, but it helps give some insight into what DeBoer’s staff might prioritize in the future.

  • Dawgman is in the process of previewing each UW opponent for the 2023 season. Most recently, they got a scout’s view of Arizona State. With Kenny Dillingham at the helm, it’s fair to expect the Sun Devil offense to look more creative an innovative. Still, questions about skill fit for the offense and the overall talent level of the defense mean that Dillingham isn’t likely to surge to the top of the conference in year one.

