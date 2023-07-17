Monday Dots: Tying a Bow on the 2023 Class

Playing for the high one
Dancing with the Dots
Going with the flow
It’s all a game to me
- The UW coaching staff prioritized Tybo Rogers as a top RB target a year ago. Rogers reciprocated the interest and committed to UW out of Bakersfield, CA despite offers from UCLA, USC, and most of the rest of the Pac-12. Mike Vorel has a profile of Rogers that digs into his relationship with former UW standout Rashaan Shehee, who mentored Rogers and helped mold him.
- After an 11-win debut season, it’s easy to forget that Kalen DeBoer’s staff accomplished so much with many inherited players who didn’t necessarily fit their positional archetypes. Not only did many of UW’s players come to play for Jimmy Lake, there were still some holdovers from the Chris Petersen era. At On Montlake, Christian Caple breaks down the roster composition from a few different angles, including tenure and geography. The analysis doesn’t necessarily dictate how the team will play on the field this fall, but it helps give some insight into what DeBoer’s staff might prioritize in the future.
- Dawgman is in the process of previewing each UW opponent for the 2023 season. Most recently, they got a scout’s view of Arizona State. With Kenny Dillingham at the helm, it’s fair to expect the Sun Devil offense to look more creative an innovative. Still, questions about skill fit for the offense and the overall talent level of the defense mean that Dillingham isn’t likely to surge to the top of the conference in year one.
- The honors keep coming for UW Track and Field. Husky Sophie O’Sullivan won a gold medal in the 1,500 meters at the European Under 23 Championships. O’Sullivan is a dual citizen of Ireland and Australia and took home Ireland’s first ever gold medal at the competition.
TOP FBS TO FCS TRANSFERS— CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) July 16, 2023
1 QB Sam Huard/Cal Poly (Washington)
2 TE Caden Jumper/Murray State (Washington)
3 QB Zach Calzada/Incarnate Word (Texas A&M)
4 RB Kelvin Dean Jr/Florida A&M (FAU)
5 QB Cammon Cooper/SE Louisiana (Hawaii)
6 QB Colby Suits/Houston Christian (ULM)
7 WR… pic.twitter.com/ApSCihYWjo
Everything is aligned for Washington: the Huskies can be great and Michael Penix Jr. can be one of the best players in college football this year pic.twitter.com/rqzh5AAyXU— Split Zone Duo (@SplitZoneDuo) July 15, 2023
A player offered by @UW_Football who took an official visit to Montlake a few weeks ago. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/eyHeOmB5CN— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) July 15, 2023
Congrats to Ali, Sis, Baylee, Coach Tarr and @USASoftballWNT for clinching a spot in the 2024 @WBSC in Italy!!! pic.twitter.com/vubSUViQ7h— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) July 15, 2023
Dawg stock on the rise @YogiRoth and @BruceFeldmanCFB break down why @UW_Football is a legit #CFBPlayoff contender.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 14, 2023
Full interview ⤵️
Loading comments...