Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At What’s Needed In The 2024 Class On Defense

Happy Sunday Husky Fans. As I promised last weekend I wanted to take a look at what needs the Husky staff is likely looking for to close out their 2024 class.

Starting up front on the defensive line the Huskies were able to secure a player who has flown under the radar of most evaluators, and will likely see a bump in his rating after some more senior games are played. 3 star defensive tackle Omar Khan from Bridgeland HS, TX should be a fixture on the defensive line after a year or 2 in the weight room and working with defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield. The Huskies really would like to add another defensive tackle and they would love to add 4 star defensive tackle Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA who officially visited at the end of June. Johnson holds offers from around the country and is one of the best defensive tackle on the west coast. The Huskies appear to be an early leader for Johnson and if they can land him they will call it a day on the defensive line. The Huskies will lose Tuli Letuligasenoa and Ulumoo Ale after this season.

At the edge position the Huskies have added 3 players already and are likely done for the 2024 class. Edge coach Eric Schmidt was able to add elite pass rushers in Noah Carter (4 star from Centennial HS, AZ), and Ratumana Bulabalavu (3 star from Army & Navy Academy HS, CA). The Huskies also went across the country and added Dominic Kirks from Villa Angela-St Joseph HS, OH, a 4 star player who has similar physical attributes to current edge Anthony James (long levers and the ability to hold the edge). The edge position was a position that the Husky staff really wanted to add some talent and they did a good job in adding all three players and they should fit well in the defensive scheme that is employed. Along the edge the Huskies will likely lose ZTF and Bralen Trice (both who should be drafted fairly high).

At linebacker the Huskies were able secure a commitment from one of their primary targets in Khmori House (a 3 star player from St John Bosco HS, CA). House chose the Huskies after seeing his recruiting stock explode and he should be able to come in and challenge for playing time right away (with the speed that he has and the instincts). Inside linebacker coach William Inge is on the hunt for another linebacker inside and if I had to guess I think the Huskies will likely add one late in the cycle (they will try to flip someone who they have already offered). At linebacker the Huskies will loose both Eddie Ulofoshio and Ralen Goforth after the 2023 season.

At cornerback the Husky staff was able to add a commitment from a really high upside corner in Elias Johnson (a 3 star from Jesiut HS, OR). After landing a plethora of corners in the 2023 class the Husky staff may call it a day and wait until next year to add more corners to the roster (however they would likely hold a spot for some higher rated prospects if something changed in their recruitment). At cornerback there isn’t any players that will exhaust their eligibility but as always there will likely be some attrition after the season (either early departure for the draft or a transfer).

At safety the Huskies added a very good player in Payton Waters (a 4 star player from Birmingham HS, CA). Waters should fill the deep safety role and be a fixture on the back end of the defense for several years. The Husky staff is still looking at adding another safety and there are some local players who are still on the board: 3 star safety Marquan McCraney from Highline HS, WA and 4 star corner/safety Kyan McDonald from O’Dea HS, WA. The Husky staff would love to add a player like Joshua Lair from Fort Bend Marshall HS, TX but it appears that they may be on the outside looking in on his recruitment. 4 star safety Jason Mitchell from St John Bosco HS, CA is another name that is out there and will likely visit at some point (it looks like a long shot to add him, but you never know in recruiting). I would expect there is another safety added in the class but we won’t know who that safety is until later in the process (closer to the December signing period). At safety the Huskies will loose Asa Turner and Dom Hampton after the 2023 season.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.