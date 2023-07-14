 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Im-media-te Choices

Penix and Ulofoshio will represent the Dawgs at Pac-12 Media Day

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Washington Spring Game

Football Dots

  • Christian Caple writes about 5 questions that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will have to answer if there’s still not a TV deal done by the rapidly approaching Pac-12 Media Day
  • In what shouldn’t come as a major surprise, QB Michael Penix and LB Edefuan Ulofoshio will represent the Huskies at aforementioned Pac-12 Media Day. Arizona having QB Jayden de Laura attend after the offseason he had is certainly a choice. Also, a pair of former Huskies will be in attendance with LB Jackson Sirmon representing Cal and ED Laiatu Latu taking part for UCLA.
  • The ACC agreed to a partial TV package with the CW. Of course it becomes a “good deal” when the ACC does it and then everyone needs to get their jokes in about the Pac-12 regardless.

