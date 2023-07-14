Friday Dots: Im-media-te Choices

Football Dots
- Christian Caple writes about 5 questions that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will have to answer if there’s still not a TV deal done by the rapidly approaching Pac-12 Media Day
- In what shouldn’t come as a major surprise, QB Michael Penix and LB Edefuan Ulofoshio will represent the Huskies at aforementioned Pac-12 Media Day. Arizona having QB Jayden de Laura attend after the offseason he had is certainly a choice. Also, a pair of former Huskies will be in attendance with LB Jackson Sirmon representing Cal and ED Laiatu Latu taking part for UCLA.
2023 #Pac12FB Media Day— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 13, 2023
Here are the 24 student-athletes that we'll see in @Vegas next week!
: https://t.co/SELq38ijc1 pic.twitter.com/0dCdIHwvjO
- The ACC agreed to a partial TV package with the CW. Of course it becomes a “good deal” when the ACC does it and then everyone needs to get their jokes in about the Pac-12 regardless.
This will be mocked but it’s actually pretty good exposure. A large portion of America doesn’t have every streaming service but CW is everywhere.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 13, 2023
Still waiting for Pac 12 and Gas Station TV deal tho. https://t.co/oikJj3pRjt
We were honored to host amazing campers from @CancerPathways Camp Sparkle for an exclusive tour of the UW football facility. 5 of our football players took them behind the scenes, sharing unforgettable moments and insight into what life is like as a UW student-athlete.#NILatUW pic.twitter.com/t3AcU2GMzu— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) July 13, 2023
Blowout of the day: Washington Huskies 70-21 Oregon Ducks— CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) July 13, 2023
Year | 2016
Player of the game | Myles Gaskin
Total offensive yards | 682
First downs | 28
Forced turnovers | 2
Washington would go on to snap Oregons 12 game win streak over them and make the CFB Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KkG8FIj90P
