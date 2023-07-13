 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday dots: Can we fire Larry again? As a treat?

Plus Michael Penix at the Manning Passing Academy.

By Gabey Lucas
Pac-12 Championship - Utah v USC Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Good morning fellow humans. What’s up? Oh you want me to shut up and get to the dots? Good news: So do I.

To the dots!

  • The Athletic is pretty much poop now for 75% of its articles since they've shifted away from “actual specialized beat writers” to “ranking the top 65 water bottle setups in CFB” kinda stuff, but every once in a while they’ll do something interesting, like talking to the quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy this year. (Still letting my subscription run out though and spending way less of that money on a subscription to our guy Christian.)

Look at them kids having a grand old time:

For those who, like me, are finding college football more and more exhausting of an organism to be attached to, might I suggest alternatives like the Finnish Hobby Horse Championship? (Kay that last moment is genuinely impressive holy crap.)

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

