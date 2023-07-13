Thursday dots: Can we fire Larry again? As a treat?

Good morning fellow humans. What’s up? Oh you want me to shut up and get to the dots? Good news: So do I.

To the dots!

Getting good feedback on the Pac-12 preview today https://t.co/ITvtGTqQqo — Split Zone Duo (@SplitZoneDuo) July 13, 2023

The Athletic is pretty much poop now for 75% of its articles since they've shifted away from “actual specialized beat writers” to “ranking the top 65 water bottle setups in CFB” kinda stuff, but every once in a while they’ll do something interesting, like talking to the quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy this year. (Still letting my subscription run out though and spending way less of that money on a subscription to our guy Christian.)

New today: Ep. 59 of Say Who, Say Pod. @dannyoneil and me discuss UW's most important players, what we can learn in Weeks 1-2 and more.



Apple: https://t.co/e0QOJmI93G



Spotify: https://t.co/h1yIwp5kwe



On Montlake: https://t.co/aBGwY0zffm — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) July 13, 2023

Four-star ‘24 UW DL/edge commit Dominic Kirks https://t.co/MikW78FOuY — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 12, 2023

Look at them kids having a grand old time:

For those who, like me, are finding college football more and more exhausting of an organism to be attached to, might I suggest alternatives like the Finnish Hobby Horse Championship? (Kay that last moment is genuinely impressive holy crap.)

How did we miss the 2023 Finnish Hobby Horse Championships?? This is our kind of competition. pic.twitter.com/1VpGHrRVhb — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) July 13, 2023

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.