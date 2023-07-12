Wednesday Dots: Muscular Metrics

You got me burning like a candle flame,
- Head Coaches love to praise their strength coaches as the most important hire they make. Kalen DeBoer has certainly said this, and has shared his view that Ron McKeefery is the best in the business. This is basically an ad for the company, but it’s always great to get a peak at the inner workings of UW Football as it pertains to strength and conditioning, and all the tiny details that go into it:
See how the University of Washington @UW_Football Huskies are using RockDaisy’s #AthleteManagementSystem to centralize & analyze game, practice, weight room, and performance testing data. https://t.co/nITDZiSKBI@RMcKeefery | #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/zILKs8a2j0— RockDaisyAMS (@RockDaisyAMS) July 11, 2023
- Speaking of data, an in-depth, metrics driven preview of UW:
- The Huskies are looking to bring in a PWO to fill their long snapper needs in 2024.
- A Very Long Tweet about Penix:
If there was such thing as CFB “Comeback Player of Year” Award, there’s no doubt @UW_Football QB Michael Penix Jr. would’ve won it last year.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 9, 2023
Compared to his injury-shortened 2021 season at Indiana, Penix’s comp % jumped from 53.7 to 65.3, his TD:INT flipped from 4:7 to 31:8,… pic.twitter.com/Ybohl3weAC
- I suppose 50 days away can be considered “almost”:
The countdown to Week 1 is almost over ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/fCe0EswqQ2— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 12, 2023
- In case you’re wondering what Isaiah Stanback is up to these days, the former Husky QB is advocating for a worthy cause with his family at the Capitol:
The fam and I are here at the Capitol advocating with @jdrfhq for the renewal of the Special Diabetes Program. We're sharing My daughter Nadia and 150+ other kids who are with us stories. More funds = more science, and a faster cure to this disease. #type1totypenone pic.twitter.com/3Ltso7UUBq— isaiah stanback (@IamSTANBACK) July 11, 2023
- Definitely one of the most intriguing storylines to follow over the past few years has been Lincoln Riley’s chops on the grill. His most recent installment:
Thanks @CoachSimmonsSC ‼️— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) July 12, 2023
Epic catch!#AO9 pic.twitter.com/SAeSOynUIP
