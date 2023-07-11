 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Draft Dawgs

While a Home Run Derby was going on Monday, a pair of Washington Huskies players were drafted

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 26 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament - UCLA v Washington

Football Dots

  • The Athletic profiles Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer.

  • Be Like Mike

  • Dawgman takes a look at the QB position, and the Washington Huskies have a good one.

  • Scott Eklund from Dawgman has some important recruiting updates.

  • Dom Kirks talks about his commitment to Washington.

Baseball Dots

  • And Another One.... Case Matter is heading to the Texas Rangers.
  • Case Matter brings the heat

  • Breakdown of the two latest Drafted Dawgs.

