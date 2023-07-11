Tuesday Dots: Draft Dawgs

Football Dots
- Christian Caple ranks the 22 most important players for 2023 (non QB) for the Washington Huskies.
- The Athletic profiles Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer.
Kalen DeBoer has a career record of a staggering 90-11 yet most football fans know little about him. I visited him to learn about his coaching roots; the keys to his success; and the aspect of team building that most probably overlook. https://t.co/nlQ21IP3gi— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 10, 2023
- Be Like Mike
#Penix4Heisman #BeLikeMike https://t.co/VvWz87I9RR— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 10, 2023
- Dawgman takes a look at the QB position, and the Washington Huskies have a good one.
With the start of fall camp closing in, it's time to start looking at each @UW_Football position group...today we start with the QBs... @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach @UW_Football #GoHuskies #PurpleReignhttps://t.co/sX0M9POmGD— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) July 10, 2023
- Scott Eklund from Dawgman has some important recruiting updates.
We have some important updates on some @UW_Football targets in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach @UW_Football #GoHuskies #PurpleReignhttps://t.co/m8Cj9btqa1— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) July 10, 2023
- Dom Kirks talks about his commitment to Washington.
Dom Kirks of @VASJFootball discusses his journey that led him to commit to Washington Huskies. @Domkirks @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/r4GWGGrqFY— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) July 11, 2023
Baseball Dots
- Keifer Lord is drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and Mike Vorel had a spotlight on Kiefer Lord earlier this year.
Off. The. Board.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) July 10, 2023
With the 86th pick, @kiefer_lord has been selected by the @Orioles!
Lord becomes UW's highest drafted player since 2015! pic.twitter.com/62wSKV7Cuu
- And Another One.... Case Matter is heading to the Texas Rangers.
Bringing the heat to Texas @case_matter has been selected by the @Rangers! pic.twitter.com/l41jAuPgeU— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) July 10, 2023
- Case Matter brings the heat
Case Matter. Another hard throwing pitcher taken by the Rangers. Upper 90s fastball. pic.twitter.com/KaJ345zLRT— Texas Rangers Insider (@RangersInsiders) July 10, 2023
- Breakdown of the two latest Drafted Dawgs.
NEWS | UW's Lord, Matter selected on Day 2 of @MLBDraft.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) July 10, 2023
https://t.co/JMjR7aKHPN pic.twitter.com/Rcqf9Zk3G2
