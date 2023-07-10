Monday Dots: Run, Dawgs, Run

Bless my heart, bless my soul

Washington Track and Field has been on a great upward trajectory in recent years and that trend continued at the USA Championships this weekend. Joe Waskom finished second in the 1,500 meter race, coming in behind only the runner who holds the American record for the distance. The Huskies also excelled in the pole vault. Incoming freshman Hana Moll finished third and likely qualified for Team USA at the World Championships while rising senior Nastassja Campell finished sixth.

One of UW’s top remaining targets on the defensive side of the ball, Kamar Mothudi, will announce his destination tomorrow. Mothudi is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country. He had been considered an Oregon lean, but some of the recent momentum seems to keep UW in the game and his comments about his visits to Montlake were very positive.

Isaiah Thomas has accomplished loads since he left UW. He is a two-time All-Star who went to the Conference Finals and has earned over $30 million. Nonetheless, SI’s Washington site notes that Thomas will hold a private workout during NBA Vegas Summer League in hopes of catching on with another team. Thomas last played for the Hornets in the 2021-22 season.

The successful Husky baseball season has led to a promotion for assistant coach Mike Gange. The Marysville native was a volunteer assistant last season, but UW announced that he will be added as a full assistant for next year. Gange came to UW from a scouting position with the Chicago White Sox.

