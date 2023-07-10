UW Dawg Pound Writing Opportunities Available

Hello UW Dawg Pound readers!

It may feel like the middle of the doldrums for you as a college sports fan (and you’re not wrong) but for the UWDP staff it is the time where we begin ramping up towards the start of an exciting new year of Husky sports. That means looking ahead to the fantastic free content we’re hoping to put out again starting this fall.

We have several opportunities available for fellow fans to help out with that content for this upcoming year. If you’ve read the blog and always wanted to get involved in some way, now is your chance!

Below are some of the roles that we’re looking for support in filling with a quick description of what it would entail. If the same person were interested and qualified for multiple roles then we’re happy to consolidate.

If you are interested in any of the roles below you can email me at uwdp_maxvroom@yahoo.com or post in the comments and I can follow up with the email associated with your account.

Film Study Video Coordinator

One of our favorite pieces to put out during football season is the film study and I’m sure I’m not the only one out there who has become a much smarter football fan by reading it every week. We are looking for someone to help put together the video clips in the article for Coach B to analyze every week.

This person should have some experiencing with clipping video and creating GIFs and be able to access a digital copy of the broadcast each week. There’s usually at least one member of Husky nation who is kind enough to post a copy of the game somewhere on the internet within a day or two after but it doesn’t always happen.

The expectation is that this shouldn’t take more than an hour each week of talking with Coach B about which clips to include, making the clips and gifs, and inserting them into the Film Study outline.

Football Game Recap Writer

We’re looking for extra support in getting game recaps posted particularly for home games. This is a fan blog and as such many of us have season tickets and enjoy going to games with friends/family. That makes it difficult to get an article posted when you have to fight postgame traffic getting back home. Other reasons among the staff making this difficult are having young kids or in Andrew’s case “living in Europe”.

There’s more than one way to write a game recap. The goal is to get something up quickly so that fans have a place to discuss the game as well as to provide a good summary for fans who either didn’t get to watch live or want to relive the game through the piece.

This is a great opportunity for someone who is interested in going into sports journalism and grew up a Husky fan but maybe no longer is able to go to games. Our own (we get to claim him) Raymond Lucas Jr. started out on the blog doing game recaps while attending school at Weber State and now works for 247 Sports. It’s also a good opportunity for someone who is a quick thinker and loves to talk about Husky sports even if they have no plans to make a career out of it.

Volleyball Writer

It has been a few years since we’ve been able to have someone dedicated to volleyball coverage despite the consistently excellent quality of the team. UW volleyball is entering a time of transition with a new head coach at the helm but will very likely again be in contention for a Pac-12 title.

If you are passionate about Husky volleyball and interested in writing about the team then please reach out and let us know. The level of coverage is customizable based on availability whether it’s regular game recaps, occasional game recaps, or a weekly preview/roundup.

Women’s Basketball Writer

Since Kelsey Plum graduated after the 2017 season it has been a bit of a rough half decade for UW women’s basketball. Things are looking up this season though for Washington under Tina Langley after an impressive showing in the WNIT at the end of last year and a team bringing back a lot of key pieces.

Similar to above for volleyball we’re looking for someone interested in at a minimum writing about the biggest games but open to any level of additional coverage. This promises to be an exciting year and we’d love to make sure the WBB has the support the fans want and the team deserves.

**********

Once again, if you are interested in any of these roles then you can email me at uwdp_maxvroom@yahoo.com or post in the comments and I can follow up with the email associated with your account.