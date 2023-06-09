Friday Dots: School’s Out For Summer

Football Dots
- Christian Caple writes about the history of Husky football teams with similarly high expectations to this upcoming squad.
- Dawgman has a new recruiting blog with some updates about OL and RB recruiting in the class of 2024.
- Roman Tomashoff profiles 4-star Husky DL target Jericho Johnson who may be the most important recruit still on the board for UW.
- Bill Connelly has his preview of the old Pac-12 South teams if you want to read about several of the teams on UW’s schedule (and means UW will be in next week’s edition).
They grow up so fast pic.twitter.com/St9ZdCps5k— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 9, 2023
- A couple of new official visitors added to the list for 2 weeks from now with Arizona EDGE Noah Carter (who was offered last week) as well as long snapper and future all-name team honoree Cannon Skidmore.
I am heading to the University of Washington for an official visit on June 22nd!! @UW_Football @CoachThiele @lmzworld_ #AGTG #motion #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/EvNy6AlhFZ— Noah Carter (@3noahcarter) June 9, 2023
Washington Offical Visit locked in‼️ #PurpleReign @Coach_SchmidtE @Creightp @RedMtnFootball @CoachEndersRMHS @steverausch17 pic.twitter.com/9jykzCr2RL— Cannon Skidmore (@cannon_skidmore) June 9, 2023
What is Motion? Let us show you #MontlakeMotion☔️ pic.twitter.com/v1j8f6HsC2— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 8, 2023
Happy to announce I've joining the SI @UWFanNation team covering the University of Washington— Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) June 8, 2023
I appreciate @DanRaley1 for the opportunity to add to the great coverage that he and @rtomashoff34 have been delivering to Husky fans
Track and Field Dots
NCAA RUNNER-UP— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 9, 2023
Nastassja Campbell takes a career-best 2nd in the pole vault in her native Texas!
She is now a 4⃣✖️ - #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/WGGvEFClDM
Of course our decathlete can crush a 1,500-meters— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 9, 2023
Ollie blows out the field in the final event, running 4:17.13, more than FIFTEEN SECONDS ahead of the rest of the field.
He winds up 13th in the final standings with 7⃣6⃣4⃣1⃣ points.#GoHuskies x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/kHEVIJkyCB
Carley Thomas breaks her own in 2:02.02— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 9, 2023
It's the 7th-fastest time in the semis. However, those seven all came in one heat, so Carley places 11th behind the slower Auto Qs.
She earns - .#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ihFxZJ1VCl
Loading comments...