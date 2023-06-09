 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: School’s Out For Summer

Spring quarter is over which means next up is June official visit season

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Portland State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • A couple of new official visitors added to the list for 2 weeks from now with Arizona EDGE Noah Carter (who was offered last week) as well as long snapper and future all-name team honoree Cannon Skidmore.

Track and Field Dots

