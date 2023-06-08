 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Smiles to Pocatello

And an incoming woof.

By Gabey Lucas
Colorado v Washington Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Unfortunately, with all teams minus track and field now in the offseason, that means our dots are a little more baren than usual. But fortunately, we've still got a handful of extra developments the last 24 hours.

To the dots!

Dawgs picked up a transfer from Kansas State, although Christian here neglects to say who this guy's dad coached for until last year (if you don't know already, jog your memory with a quick Google, that'll remind you):

If any of you have football kids:

Keith Price is on staff at Idaho State now:

Sad ear noises:

Ha football is so dorky but ya know what you just gotta embrace it I suppose:

(By "football” I don't mean our football team, I mean all football.)

Kay, not our girls but this rules:

Til next year:

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

