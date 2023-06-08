Thursday Dots: Smiles to Pocatello

Unfortunately, with all teams minus track and field now in the offseason, that means our dots are a little more baren than usual. But fortunately, we've still got a handful of extra developments the last 24 hours.
To the dots!
- Christian Caple has thoughts on the most recent cluster of Pac-12 news and how that affects the Washington schools.
Does not mean the Pac-12's actual media rights deal has been finalized. But a development nonetheless. https://t.co/GVJK0tCpwT— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 7, 2023
- Mike Vorel talks to incoming quarterback Austin Mack on how he managed to get eligible a year early and what he's been doing to prepare for college ball.
Dawgs picked up a transfer from Kansas State, although Christian here neglects to say who this guy's dad coached for until last year (if you don't know already, jog your memory with a quick Google, that'll remind you):
Huskies add their first o-line transfer of the portal era. Kansas State transfer is the son of longtime o-line coach Adrian Klemm, now with the Patriots. 2022 signee who redshirted, so four to play four. https://t.co/1e5ZVLgYpA— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) June 8, 2023
If you're keeping score at home, UW now has 83 occupied scholarships (that we know of), two under the 85-man limit.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 8, 2023
Michael Penix Jr for Heisman? pic.twitter.com/7VAaVbbuIZ— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 8, 2023
If any of you have football kids:
Calling All Campers! Let’s GO! Registration link below. pic.twitter.com/Wq30VV3f4a— 1861 NIL Foundation (@NilHusky) June 8, 2023
Keith Price is on staff at Idaho State now:
Bringing some SKILL to Poky!— Idaho State Football (@BengalGridiron) June 7, 2023
Let's Welcome @17keithprice to the Bengals!#RoarBengalsRoar pic.twitter.com/OzlLKhrnpa
Sad ear noises:
Just a reminder: Say Who, Say Pod is on vacation this week and next week. Find yourself a liquor bar in the meantime.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) June 8, 2023
Ha football is so dorky but ya know what you just gotta embrace it I suppose:
What is Motion? Let us show you #MontlakeMotion☔️ pic.twitter.com/v1j8f6HsC2— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 8, 2023
(By "football” I don't mean our football team, I mean all football.)
Kay, not our girls but this rules:
No. 1 on @SportsCenter for good reason #WCWS #SCtop10 x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/NimfCwWD1d— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 8, 2023
Til next year:
This team pic.twitter.com/tP7Ou2FEcJ— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 7, 2023
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
